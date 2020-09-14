Titans Broncos Football

Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Denver Broncos will appear on "Monday Night Football" for the 29th consecutive year, an NFL record.

  • Broncos’ "Monday Night Football" overall record: 32-41-1 (24-12-1 home, 8-29 away)
  • Broncos’ opener overall record: 39-20-1 (30-7-1 home, 9-13 away)
  • Broncos’ record in openers on MNF: 4-4
  • Last meeting with the Titans: Oct. 13, 2019, a 16-0 Broncos win in Denver
  • Last MNF meeting with Tennessee: Nov. 19, 2007, a 34-20 win in Denver
  • Tennessee leads the all-time, regular-season record 22-16-1, while the Broncos have a 2-1 edge in the postseason
