Arizona didn’t land many crushing blows, the volume of its hits left it well ahead on all cards.
The Diamondbacks poured in 18 hits, including a collection of 13 singles that were largely dinked and dunked in inopportune spots for the Rockies, as they won 12-8 at Coors Field on Monday night.
Colorado starter Jon Gray saw few of his pitches squared up, but was chased after 3 1/3 innings having given up 11 hits and eight earned runs. He struck out two, walked none and saw the Rockies’ streak of 21 games with the starter giving up three or fewer earned runs come to an end.
"It just wasn't Jon's night," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "Things didn't go his way."
Gray (0-2) has struck out just nine batters in 19 2/3 innings this season.
"Hopefully I’ll be able to get back to normal," said Gray, who entered this season with a career 9.3 strikeout-per-nine-inning rate. "I don’t know what I have to do to be able to do that, but it’s going to get done.”
The Rockies fell behind 5-1, then spent the rest of the game putting up just enough offense to inch closer before the Diamondbacks would tack on a few more.
They came to within 5-3 after four innings, 8-6 through six and loaded the bases in the ninth to put the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.
Charlie Blackmon continued a level of hitting that has him all but levitating above the batter’s box. Colorado’s right fielder went 4 for 5, extending his hitting streak to 14 games and raising his batting average to .484.
Blackmon could fall into an 0-for-39 slump and still be hitting over .300.
Nolan Arenado also had four hits and a sacrifice fly, pulling himself out of an extended funk.
"Nolan hit the ball hard," Black said. "On the nose with his hits. Much better swings today, much better takes. He looked, in the box, on time. That was a really good sign tonight from him."
The loss for the Rockies (11-5) came in the first of a three-game series. They'll need wins against Arizona (7-10) on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to stretch a season-opening streak of series victories to six.
Colorado has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.