Austin Dewing is leaving the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to go into the wild blue yonder.
Perhaps the most beloved player in the history of the franchise, the Colorado Springs native was promoted following Friday’s game with New Mexico United to complete his pilot training in the United States Air Force.
“It’s tough,” an emotional Dewing said as he walked off Weidner Field for the last time as a professional player. “That was the end of a very long career. It was kind of my identity for a lot of years.
“I have a lot of happiness, but a lot of sadness to be transitioning. I’m grateful for the moments I have.”
Dewing, wearing jersey No. 3, was supported by about 30 close family members and friends who attended his final game, a 3-1 Switchbacks loss in front of 5,600.
The 5-foot-8 forward figured in his team’s lone goal when he assisted on Hadji Barry’s score 70 seconds into the match.
Dewing, 24, a graduate of Air Academy High School and the Air Force Academy, was part of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) that allows world class athletes to train for, attend, and participate in the Olympic games, qualifying forums, and preparatory competition.
“It’s hard to do both in the Air Force,” Dewing said of playing professional soccer and flying. “Especially with pilot training. There are a lot of demands there and certainly that is my priority moving forward.”
Dewing joined the Switchbacks in the middle of the 2019 season and played in 30 USL Championship matches. He scored his only goal on May 14 during a 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City II. He has four career assists.
Dewing started all three of the team’s games this season.
“The entire team and staff wish Austin all of the success in the world in the next phase of his life,” Switchbacks coach, Brendan Burke said. “He has been a pleasure to work with and will be missed as a key contributor to our team so far this year.
“We know it will be difficult for him to leave the game at this level as his career is really just getting started, but we respect and support his decision.”
Dewing enjoyed a great deal of success in his soccer career. He led his high school team to the 2014 Class 4A state championship. He also was a three-year starter on the school’s baseball team.
He moved up the road to the Air Force Academy where he was a four-year starter on the soccer team. He made 78 appearances, scoring 29 goals and tallying 19 assists.
While at college, Dewing also appeared for the USL PDL team Colorado Pride Switchbacks U23 team during their 2018 season. He made his professional debut when he joined the USL Championship side Switchbacks in June 2019.
“I’m just extremely grateful and blessed to be able to play this long,” Dewing said. “Soccer has been a fantastic part of my life.”