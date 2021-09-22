DENVER The roster is set for the first day of Colorado Avalanche training camp Thursday at their practice facility.
Toward the end of Wednesday's orientation of sorts, designated for medical and physical testing, photo and video, coach Jared Bednar addressed the tasks ahead.
The Avalanche’s preseason opener is Sept. 28 and the regular-season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks is Oct. 13. Following a third straight second-round playoff ouster, training camp should feature battles for openings rather than fitting clear-cut options into place.
“It’s going to be a difficult season,” Bednar said. “A lot of teams around us got better. We feel like we’re still right where we want to be and looking forward to some of the youth that’s going to be injected into our lineup.”
The @Avalanche roster for the 2021-22 training camp, which opens tomorrow morning (Thursday) in Centennial#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Ha8GkqJbNc— Brendan McNicholas (@bmcnich) September 22, 2021
Though not the hardest-hit, the team weathered COVID-19 shutdowns and scares last season. Bednar said the Avalanche will be 100% vaccinated “in the near future.”
Devon Toews’ non-contact practice jersey during informal skates was explained. The defenseman quickly developed chemistry with Cale Makar after coming over in a trade last fall and spent the season on the top pairing. Bednar said Toews had shoulder surgery in the early offseason and is expected to miss regular-season games. He’s not yet cleared for full contact. Bednar didn’t provide a timetable but expects Toews will be cleared sometime, again, “in the near future.”
Three players who missed significant time in 2020-21 — goaltender Pavel Francouz and defensemen Erik Johnson and Bowen Byram — are all healthy and “ready to go.” Byram took part in development camp and the Arizona Rookie Faceoff earlier in September and appeared to be at full strength.
Surgery cost Francouz the entirety of last season. Bednar clarified that Darcy Kuemper, whom the Avalanche paid a steep price for in a trade immediately after losing Philipp Grubauer in free agency, is the starting goaltender. Bednar reserved the right to play whoever’s rested.
“Kuemper’s our starter and he’ll get the bulk of the playing time and we’ll find the right starts for Frankie,” Bednar said, adding preseason games will be a good way to ease in Francouz.
“If he catches a hot streak, then we’ll use him a little more. That’s the way we’ll roll for now.”