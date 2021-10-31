DENVER — The Broncos offense had a very clear task at the end of the game: run the clock down.
The defense had just intercepted the ball with less than a minute left, all but ensuring the win for the Broncos. A couple running plays would have done the trick.
Seems simple, right?
Instead, they ran it for a yard on first down. On second down the assistant coaches thought they could go for a boot pass play. That failed and ended in an incomplete, stopping the clock. And third down was the real downer of an already ugly drive, with Melvin Gordon fumbling the ball and Washington recovering. Gordon even reminded himself "two hands, two hands" in the huddle before the snap, but he saw a hole open up and couldn't resist.
"Whatever worst word you can use to describe it, you can use to describe it," coach Vic Fangio said. "It was awful. It was a terrible, terrible set of downs."
That drive capped off what was all-together a lackluster performance for the offense. Sure, they scored 17 points, enough to beat the Washington Football Team 17-10. But it was against a team that allows an average of 30 points per game, the third-most in the NFL.
The Broncos had 273 net yards on offense, including only 22 in the third quarter. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 217 yards.
"There were some times in the game where it was just rolling" Bridgewater said. "We had a couple good drives today, we got in rhythm ... I wish we could have taken advantage of certain situations more."
On the bright side — not counting the fumble — Gordon put together his best game of the season. He had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. He finished the day with 62 total yards, the second-most on the team behind only Tim Patrick. Jerry Jeudy, playing in his first game since suffering a high ankle sprain in week one, had four receptions for 39 yards.
"We just have to make our plays," Gordon said. "That's what it comes down to. You can't go three and out. You have to make the plays, that's what it comes down to. There's no magic formula."