Derrick White's presence at Legend High School has continued after his playing days ended, and a jersey retirement for the former Titan great just a week after he nabbed Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the Boston Celtics felt fitting.

Legend was key to building White's work ethic. He used that fervor to avoid a redshirt at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs before starring for Colorado in his final year and continuing on to the NBA.

For last week's honor, he averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in a 4-0 run for the Celtics that landed him the first weekly accolade of his pro career.

Even still, making it to the school before his jersey retirement, media appearances or autograph sessions to talk to the boys' and girls' basketball teams was a priority. Imparting the wisdom of taking every opportunity and running with it was advice that accelerated his own growth.

"This is where it all started for me," White said. "Legend was the first school to give me an opportunity and I tried to take advantage of it.

"The NBA seemed so far away (then). As I was walking those halls, there was no chance. I just tried to be better every day and good things started happening for me."

White was part of 1,000-plus points with the program, and also the school's inaugural graduating class in 2012.

All of the Boston Celtics guard's time was spent in Colorado before making it pro. He comes back often, even with added cargo thanks to his wife Hannah and his nine-month-old son Hendrix.

The bond between Derrick and Hannah was forged while both attended UCCS. Their wedding took place in Colorado, too.

"I tell everybody I'm a Colorado guy," White said. "This is where my family is from, and this is where I'm from. When I'm done hooping, I'll be back here. Colorado means a lot to me — UCCS, Colorado and Legend."

As it stands, the Celtics and Denver Nuggets sit atop their respective conferences. The former made it to the NBA Finals last year before being beaten by Golden State.

The season is only at the All-Star Break — a reprieve that White chose to spend in Colorado over the tropical locations of some of his teammates.

An opportunity to play NBA Finals games in Colorado against the Nuggets would be a dream come true. Though white would hardly predict it with so many games left to be played,

"It would be crazy," White said. "There's a long way to go for both of us. But that would be crazy. I played the Nuggets here in my second year in the league and that was crazy.

"The Finals would be another level."