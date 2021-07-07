COMMERCE CITY - The depth of the Colorado Rapids was up to the test Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
With a couple of players off with the United States Men’s National Team and Jack Price missing another game with injury, Braian Galvan scored the only goal the hosts would need in a 2-0 win over Minnesota United, while Lalas Abubakar put in what Colorado coach Robin Fraser called his best showing of the season.
“People had to step up, and they did,” said Andre Shinyahsiki, who scored the Rapids’ second goal. “Very important three points.”
Galvan opened the scoring in the 45th minute. The sequence started when Michael Barrios chased a long ball down the left flank and played it to Diego Rubio at the top of the box. Rubio swung it to the right side where Galvan cut back onto his left foot and curled a shot past Minnesota keeper Tyler Miller.
“Braian is a phenomenal player. He’s got a sweet left foot,” Shinyashiki said.
“I’m so happy for him. He’s a guy that works really hard, and he needed this moment for sure, and he’s deserving of this moment.”
Shinyashiki added that it’s the kind of skill the Rapids often see from Galvan in training, but it was Galvan’s first goal of the season and his second in as many years with the Rapids.
“Young players have to prove themselves. We’ve seen him in training for a while. We know he’s a good player, but not until you get into the heat of the battle can you really prove yourself,” Fraser said. “I thought he went in tonight, in what was some tough conditions, (against) a very, very good team … and he did extremely well and scored a fantastic goal.”
Shinyashiki entered the match in the 67th minute and quickly made an impact, chipping Miller to double Colorado’s lead in the 81st minute and secure the three points. With Colorado’s formation tweaked due to the absences, Shinyashiki came on as a midfielder.
“We know Andre is good in any position he goes into, and we know what we’re going to get in terms of reliability,” Fraser said. “So it was great to stick him in a position that maybe isn’t his most comfortable, and he still finds a way to get a goal.”
Minnesota finished the match with 10 men after Ramon Abila was sent off for violent conduct in the 86th minute.
Both teams registered six shots, two on target in the first half, while the Rapids earned three corner kicks to Minnesota’s one. Colorado finished with a 13-7 advantage in shots and put five of its attempts on goal. Minnesota’s only shot of the second half was blocked in the 87th minute.
The Rapids moved Auston Trusty to left back, making room for Abubakar in the middle alongside Danny Wilson. The result was a fifth clean sheet of the season for William Yarbrough.
“We’ve really taken on what’s being asked. They’ve really taken it on well and applied it in the last couple of games. We’ve made ourselves difficult to penetrate,” Fraser said.
“They’re a hard team to completely stop, but, I thought, by and large the team did a really solid job of making it difficult for them to get clear cut and good looks.”
After two matches in four days and a few absences forced Fraser to dig into his bench for Wednesday’s win, the Rapids are off until July 17 when they host San Jose.