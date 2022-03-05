The turnover bucket was fed frequently and with gusto on Saturday morning, as the Air Force defense took an upper hand over its counterpart on the offensive side.
There were at least five turnovers in an extended spring scrimmage that will be the closest the team comes to a spring game this year, and each was celebrated by dunking the ball into a large blue trash can.
“It brings a different level of energy,” said linebacker T.D. Blackmon of the atmosphere of the scrimmage and the extended celebrations when the defense forced turnovers. “Everybody knows spring ball can be a drag. It’s going to be physical. You’re going to have to come work every day. So when you show up on Saturday mornings it’s kind of like a game day. Everyone’s cheering, everyone’s clapping on the sidelines. It’s a good time.”
It's not like the defense had all the fun. Quarterback Zachary Larrier – a week after winning the 200-meter dash at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships – completed a deep pass that traveled at least 40 yards in the air. Freshman running back Kainoa Sayre broke a long run and displayed elusiveness on other plays. Quarterback Jenson Jones connected with Cade Harris on a long pass as well.
“Holy cow, it’s just been superb,” coach Troy Calhoun said of spring practice in general, which is more than halfway completed as media was allowed to attend for the first time on Saturday. “The energy’s been really, really good. We have so many new guys out there who are eager to be contributors.
“The part that you like is there’s an eagerness in every single player. They come out with a purpose. Especially with those freshmen. They have recognition week this week, and to still have that kind of drive and energy, that’s encouraging because what they’re going through is challenging and tough in an intentional way.”
The players seeing action on Saturday were, by and large, not among the large group of returning starters.
There won’t likely be many starting spots open for grabs on the team, as only Corvan Taylor’s strong safety spot will need to be filled by someone with no starting experience. The team’s other graduating starters, including defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, cornerback Tre’ Bugg and right guard Hawk Wimmer each have players with multiple starts ready to step into their spots.
What spring ball is primarily about, therefore, is refining technique among those returning and about building depth – an integral piece for a team that generally finds itself going two or three deep at many spots over the course of a season.
At quarterback, where Haaziq Daniels returns but isn’t playing this spring, Larrier, Jones, Ben Brittain, Cannon Turner and Jackson Darlington have taken most of the snaps.
At linebacker, a crowded position with T.D. Blackmon, Alec Mock, Bo Richter and Johnathan Youngblood all return to compete for two spots, freshman Julian Williams, a Denver native and Eaglecrest graduate, has taken a step forward and might factor into the mix.
Payton Zdroik might work his way into the defensive line mix along with returners Christopher Herrera, Jayden Theirgood, Kalawai’a Pescaia, Elijah Brockman and Kupono Blake.
Running backs John Lee Eldridge III and Jacob Trach might be names to keep in mind, though the team has no shortage of returning talent at the skill positions with fullback Brad Roberts and his top two backups (Omar Fattah and Emmanuel Michel) coming back, as well as Micah Davis, Dane Kinamon, Deandre Hughes and David Cormier at the receiver positions.
NOTES: Nick Toth has returned to Air Force and will serve as safeties coach. Toth was at Oregon last year, coaching outside linebackers. Toth, whose background with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun stretches back to time at Ohio University, was an assistant with the Falcons in 2017. … Air Force graduate Jordan Jackson did not run at the NFL Combine on Saturday. The defensive lineman measured 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, 35 3/8 inch arms, 9 ¼ inch hands.