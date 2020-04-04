Omar Fattah used his Ohio driveway to showcase at-home explosive agility workouts that have occupied his quarantined days.

Fattah high-stepped through ropes, jumped up the entirety of a five-stair exterior entryway repeatedly, leapt horizontally back and forth between concrete squares in the driveway and launched into short, forward sprints. The Air Force sophomore started some moves from his knees, some from a squatted position and some from one leg.

It was an intense 39-second video clip.

At home explosive agility work❗️ pic.twitter.com/1NPjQz8kk5 — Omar 🦍 (@Omarfattah_44) April 2, 2020

By sharing glimpses of his workouts on Twitter, Fattah also sent a reminder that the upcoming position battle awaiting Air Force fullbacks could be an interesting one to watch.

The position starts with Timothy Jackson — better known as Duval — as he’ll be back as a junior after running for 745 yards in a breakout sophomore campaign that was truncated by an ankle injury. Tall and slender for the position, the 6-foot-3 Jackson averaged 6.1 yards per carry, best on the team among players with more than 25 carries.

“Obviously with Duval we know what we’ve got,” running backs coach Jake Campbell said. “He’s something that we’ve never had here before. That mix of speed and power and vision, you know, you wouldn’t think a 210-pound fullback is going to be that guy, but he’s going to be something special.

“It made the position a lot faster. We were used to Shayne Davern and D.J. Johnson, the big brutes. It changes the offense. He’s been a nice find to what we do.”

With the upcoming graduation of Taven Birdow and Christian Mallard later this month, the roster features little experience behind Jackson. Candidates for the backup role are plentiful. The powerfully built Fattah, who will be a junior, clearly wants to join the mix. Rising senior Matthew Murla appeared a few times in 2019 and would seem to have the early lead for the top backup spot. Then there’s junior Robert Gross, another big body in the mold of former fullbacks like Davern. Among the soon-to-be sophomore class, Elijah Robinson saw reps in spring scrimmage situations.

The biggest riser from spring practice at the position was likely rising sophomore Emmanuel Michel, a compactly built 5-foot-9 bowling ball from Georgia.

“He’s not quite there, but he’s on his way,” Campbell said. “He gives you that nice burst. He’s powerful. You can see his frame. He squats about 500 pounds. We’ve got a good mix of speed and power in that one. I think the light bulb kind of came on this spring, as we were kind of developing him all freshman year.

“He figured it out. He’s strong. He can be good in pass protection. Him and Duval, that’s a nice little punch.”

Depth is critical for Air Force at the inherently violent position, but the Falcons always seemed well stocked at the spot.

As good as Jackson was — his emergence midseason coincided with a running game explosion that keyed a season-ending eight-game winning streak for the No. 22 Falcons — it was Birdow who ended up leading the fullbacks with 839 rushing yards.

And this was in a season in which Cole Fagan was the presumed No. 1 fullback following a 997-yard junior season before he was dismissed from the team late in the spring. He later plead guilty to cocaine charges.

Fagan’s standout junior season in 2018 came as then-senior Parker Wilson opened as the starter but was lost early to an injury.

And even when Davern and Johnson primarily shared the position, injuries prompted the Falcons to slide tailback Jacobi Owens to fullback and watched him erupt for four games of 135-plush rushing yards from that spot.

Over the past five seasons the Falcons have had nine fullbacks post games with at least 99 yards or two touchdowns. Remember Jacob Stafford’s out-of-nowhere 104-yard performance as a senior when Air Force handed Colorado State its first loss in its new on-campus stadium in October 2017? There has seemingly always been someone like him waiting at the spot.

And it seems the 2020 season won’t be any different, particularly if they continue to put in the work at home that was demonstrated by Fattah.

“We’re going to need more than just Duval Jackson,” offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said. “We’re excited about guys like Matt Murla and Omar Fattah, and we’re excited about Elijah Robinson and Eman Michel. Those guys are good players that we’re excited to see. They were top recruits a couple of years ago, and it’s time to show up.”