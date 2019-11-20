As Mike Schmidt’s road roommate, Jake Ksiazek already had an up-close view of an Air Force senior capturing a rare opportunity to play and making the most of it.
Four weeks after Schmidt came off the bench to earn Mountain West player of the week honors for his work at quarterback, Ksiazek did the same thing on defense by rushing the quarterback at Colorado State and producing three sacks.
“I was calling it my Mike Schmidt game,” Ksiazek said.
Maybe in another season, Ksiazek’s performance would have stood out even more. But that’s been the way of things for this Air Force team, and in particular among the defensive front.
Ksiazek is one of five players to start at defensive tackle this season, joining Kaleb Nunez, Mike Purcell, Nakoa Pauole and Chris Herrera. Jared Bair had been the projected starter at that spot in August before a foot injury sidelined him until Oct. 26. Now he’s also back and playing.
“If you’re not on your best at practice, somebody’s going to be better than you,” Bair said. “That’s the hard part, but it also makes everybody else better in the room.”
As for Ksiazek, he moved back to outside linebacker (where he had played for his first three years) after an injury to Lakota Wills. It was from that position, where he spelled Grant Donaldson as a pass-rushing specialist, that he sacked Colorado State’s Patrick O’Brien three times in the Falcons’ 38-21 victory Saturday.
“Especially with all the adversity I’ve had,” Ksiazek said, “to finally come through like that, it felt good.”
Coach Troy Calhoun credited player effort and coaching for the depth on the defensive line this season. Only nose guard Mosese Fifita and defensive end Jordan Jackson have stayed healthy and consistent starters among the three linemen and two outside linebacker positions, and even Jackson was missing for the first half against the Rams as the result of a targeting penalty in the previous game.
“Guys who are ready when their times comes,” Calhoun said.
Herrera, a sophomore, has started three straight games on the defensive line after appearing in just three of the first seven games.
Calhoun said his emergence didn’t happen suddenly, even if his playing time would suggest it.
“It hasn’t been quickly. Not at all,” said Calhoun, who noted the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Herrera’s movement and pad level as well as growing strength. “It’s small and so incremental in what occurs. Just the gradual, hard, grinding, small improvement that you make that hopefully you have more than one day where that’s the case.”
That’s also how Herrera saw it.
“I’ve just got to get better and not get overconfident or anything,” he said. “It’s more about me getting better each and every week so I can improve myself and help the team as much as possible.”
The Falcons (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) have followed a winding path to this point. Ksiazek has joined a group of seniors including receiver Ben Waters, Eric Ward and Les Dalger who had to wait until this season to grab their first starts. Schmidt had his big performance without even making a start. Bair is finally seeing his first action in the final half of his final season. Along the defensive front, a steady stream of players have taken turns providing a lift. It’s not the way most seasons would be planned, but it’s working so far for a team that's won five in a row.
“When you get thrown in the fire,” Bair said, “you’ve got to just learn how to play and get better quickly.”