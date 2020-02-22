Air Force football won’t be searching for a new coach this offseason, but that doesn’t mean change isn’t happening.
While Colorado’s hiring of Karl Dorrell, reported by multiple outlets Saturday, should put to rest any doubt about Troy Calhoun’s whereabouts for next season, the Falcons’ defensive staff is in the unique situation of having not a single coach remaining in the same position for next season.
The departures of secondary coach Chip Vaughn (New York Jets), defensive line coach Terrance Jameson (Purdue) and linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden (retirement) and subsequent switching among remaining coach means a complete overhaul of the staff under third-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.
All of the departures, as with tight ends coach Jonathan Wallace (Kansas), represented moves to Power Five conferences, the NFL or retirement.
Among the holdovers, Alex Means shifted from assistant defensive line to “bandit” outside linebackers. Andre Morris goes from a general defensive assistant to working with the “spur” hybrid safety/outside linebacker position. Brian Knorr moves from the spurs to the inside linebackers.
New hire Bill Sheridan has taken over the defensive line, while fellow newcomer Del Cowsette will be the assistant defensive line coach.
Calhoun said he hasn’t yet hired a replacement for Vaughn in the secondary.
“It is a unique challenge as far as the opportunity for guys to get coached from someone new,” Rudzinski said of the wholesale changes. “There’s a little bit of an acclimation period that goes along with that. But we’re fortunate to be blessed with really, really good coaches with some unbelievable experiences. And sometimes it can really work to be an advantage to have some fresh blood in the room and have guys who are ultimately really critical of how they’re going to teach and how we’re going to actually put the package together as we go forward.
"There’s no doubt (it brings advantages). A fresh perspective really allows you to find the holes that are in your schematic package and also gives you a really good evaluation of the talent that you have in your program.”
Sheridan brings nearly 40 years of experience, including time as an NFL defensive coordinator. Cowsette comes from a Power Five conference after coaching the defensive line at Maryland.
Four of the six defensive assistants are academy graduates.
It’s a similar situation to what the defense faced in the offseason after 2013. Co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren left for Tennessee and all remaining coaches shifted positions. Vanderlinden and defensive line coach Tim Cross were hired, and the team improved from 2-10 to 10-3 and from No. 114 to No. 60 in scoring defense.
The difference here is that the Falcons are coming off an 11-2 season and No. 22 national ranking, so an overhaul wasn’t really the goal.
Calhoun called the reshuffling “part of putting a team together” and didn’t see it as adding a challenge.
“You have that many talented, bright, great leaders as coaches that are eager to no end to learn and to teach our defense; you can’t beat the quality of experience that’s over there,” he said. “I mean, that’s a really, really strong group on that side of the ball.”
Outside linebacker Grant Donaldson said there hasn’t been a noticeable change in defensive meeting rooms. If anything, he said, it has helped from a standpoint of familiarity because the coaches that shifted positions will have worked with players from multiple position groups.
“It’s just part of the game,” safety Demani Hansford said. “Coaches come and go. You just adjust.”