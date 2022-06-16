W Cup 2026 Sites Denver Soccer

An attendee wears a scarf at a news conference on the World Cup 2026 bid being offered by Denver during a tour of Empower Field at Mile High, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Denver. Eighteen stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, which will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts, the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER - The Mile High City will miss out on hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Denver's bid featured games at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and was among the final 22 sites considered across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The United States Men's National Team defeated Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final last year, which was hosted at the stadium. 

The host cities were announced Thursday afternoon during a broadcast. Denver's bid committee hosted a watch party downtown. 

Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas were the American cities selected to host in the west and central regions.

