A little rivalry parity between Colorado College and Denver never hurt anyone, right?
“When you look at the overall health, I’d say yes,” coach David Carle said before the season. “When you look at whether or not we’d rather have the (Gold Pan) trophy, I’d say no.”
Denver is in the unusual position of having to reclaim the Gold Pan when the season series resumes Friday at Magness Arena. The Pioneers had held onto the trophy the previous four years. Junior defenseman Ian Mitchell, DU’s captain this year, stopped short of calling the loss of it embarrassing.
“Kind of let down the program because that’s obviously a big deal between CC and us,” Mitchell said. “To lose that after a four-year run is not the best feeling. So we have to go and win it back.”
The Pioneers have been ranked all 11 weeks of the USA Today poll and sit eighth this week. But they were more overtly intimidating a few weeks ago.
The formerly top-ranked Pioneers tore through their nonconference schedule, going 8-0 and averaging more than four goals per game. Since then, they’ve gone 1-4-3. They’ve yet to be swept, but their only win in six conference games came against Western Michigan.
Most recently, Denver scored with 41 seconds left in the third period to avoid being swept by unranked Arizona State, forcing a tie in Glendale.
CC coach Mike Haviland wasn’t going down that road this week. He pointed to DU’s strength of schedule.
“They’re still Denver,” he said. “They’re still a really good hockey team.”
Six-foot-6 freshman Magnus Chrona (7-4-2, 2.22 goals-against average) has split time in net the past two weekends with junior Devin Cooley, who took the 1-0 loss that clinched the series for the Tigers last season. They’ve contributed to Denver’s sixth-ranked penalty kill.
The Pioneers’ power play is middle-of-the-pack at 18.4 percent, but CC has been in the habit of giving teams more than enough chances. After penalties derailed a series at Minnesota-Duluth, the Tigers put Princeton on the power play seven times Friday and four more times Saturday.
“We’re going to have to keep lowering that number, and make sure we don’t run to the box against Denver,” Haviland said.
With a second straight weekend sweep, the Tigers would do no worse than tie the four-game series and retain the hardware. Perhaps with that extra carrot and pride on the line, this will be the weekend Denver gets back on track.
“The team that doesn’t have it takes it a bit more seriously,” Mitchell said.