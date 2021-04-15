Team USA is coming to Denver.
The United States' men's national soccer team, along with Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica, will compete in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals — Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football — semifinals and finals at Empower Field at Mile High on June 3 and June 6, it was announced Thursday. Empower Field at Mile High has hosted several national soccer events before, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013, 2017 and 2019.
We’re excited to host the inaugural @Concacaf Nations League finals! Watch the men’s national teams from Mexico, USA, Costa Rica, & Honduras battle it out in the semis on June 3 & the championship on June 6. Tickets go on sale on April 26 » https://t.co/Z9DuBzkPWW#CNLF2021 pic.twitter.com/DIP45KO7U1— Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) April 15, 2021
“We are extremely grateful to CONCACAF for selecting Empower Field at Mile High and Denver as the host for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals,” Empower Field at Mile High Stadium General Manager Jay Roberts said in a statement. “Opening our doors for the first large scale event since the end of the 2019 football season is exciting for our organization as well as the entire community. This June, we look forward to providing an enjoyable, safe experience for fans and showcasing why Denver is a premier destination for world-class soccer.”
There will be approximately 32,000 fans (42.6% capacity) allowed at the matches, with tickets going on sale April 26. The semifinal matches on June 3 will be between Honduras vs. United States followed by Mexico vs. Costa Rica, with the winners competing in the finals and losers in the third-place game June 6.
“We could not be happier that Denver was selected to host the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High,” Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission, said. “We’re always excited to showcase our world-class stadium and welcome visiting soccer fans to Denver.”