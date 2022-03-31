Two Denver Pioneers have won the Hobey Baker Award, and now, Bobby Brink is one step closer to becoming the third.
The junior forward is one of three finalists, joining Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay and Minnesota forward Ben Meyers.
The winner will be announced at the Frozen Four in Boston on April 8.
Matt Carle (2006) and Will Butcher (2017) previously won the award for the Pioneers.
Brink, a 2019 Philadelphia Flyers draft pick, leads the nation in points with 56, and assists with 42. When Carle won the Hobey Baker in 2006, he recorded similar stats, with the same number of assists.
Brink had a 14-game point streak with seven goals and 21 assists this season, and was named the NCHC’s Player of the Year.
Against Minnesota Duluth in the regional final game, Brink assisted on Cole Guttman’s first-period goal, helping the Pioneers record the victory.