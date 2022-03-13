The Denver University Pioneers never trailed and rolled to a 5-1 victory on Saturday night against the Miami RedHawks at at Magness Arena in Denver.
The victory was the second in two nights over Miami, giving Denver the sweep in the NCHC quarterfinals.
DU scored the first four goals of the game before the RedHawks could put the puck in the net. The first came off the stick of DU’s Mike Benning at the 9:16 mark of the first period. Massimo Rizzo and Cole Guttman added power play goals in the second frame to put the Pioneers up 3-0 heading into the second intermission.
Carter Mazur made it 4-0 on assists from Benning and Guttman at the 11:05 mark of the third. Three and a half minutes later, Miami’s Derek Daschke scored the lone goal for the visitors.
Guttman rounded out the scoring with less than five minutes left in the game.
Denver will now travel to Saint Paul, Minn. to take on Minnesota Duluth on Friday, March 18. If the Pioneers pull off the victory over the Bulldogs, they will turn around and play for the NCHC championship on Saturday, March 19.