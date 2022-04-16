Michael Malone wore his “Grateful Dead’’ T-shirt to the Nuggets’ practice in San Francisco Friday. In the last three minutes of the first half — and beyond — Saturday the Nuggets began playing like the Ungrateful Dregs.
The Warriors outscored the Nuggets 15-4 down the stretch before intermission, and the first game of the playoff series definitely was over at the end of the third quarter at 90-70.
This Nuggets’ series against the Warriors is reminiscent of the Nuggets’ 0-4 series against the Suns last postseason. Despite winning three of four games vs. the Warriors in the regular season, the Nuggets don’t look like any kind of coalesced collection to win more than one game.
Unlike the Grateful Dead’s song “The Golden Road’’ this is not a golden road trip for the Nuggets so far. All they got is a loss and a lousy T-shirt.
The Nuggets did come out strong, but they went away weakly and meekly.
Even though the teams were tied at 43 after 21 minutes, Nikola Jokic hadn’t gotten much assistance offensively from the other four starters. Then he went stone cold, too. Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who hadn’t started the game and made just one his first seven shot attempts, joined the fray. That’s all the Warriors needed.
The Nuggets were pure joy on defense in the opening quarter of the playoffs, limiting the Warriors to only 26 points and leading by one – despite Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris contributing virtually nothing and Will Barton not much to write home to Denver about. The Nuggets don’t have a Big Three. And Gordon, Barton, Morris and even Jokic couldn’t make a three (0-10) in the first two quarters.
It could be expected that Golden State’s golden Three — Curry, Klay Thomas and Draymond Green — would reunite and dominate the Nuggets, but the first half was all about Jordan Poole exploding for 19 points in 20 minutes.
What wasn’t so expected was the Nuggets’ bench actually played level with the Warriors from the middle of the first quarter to the first five minutes of the second quarter. And the Nuggets were ahead by six (23-17).
It was fools’ gold, though. With about 10 minutes left in the evening and the Nuggets down and out, a frustrated and tired Jokic put his head in his hands, realizing probably that the series without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. or impacts from the 15-player roster, the challenge is not five-on-five, but one-on-six.
Jokic had superior numbers to the 76ers’ Joel Embiid Saturday, but he’s fortunate that the MVP voting is completed. Anybody watching on ABC Sunday night wouldn’t have considered Jokic a repeat award winner. He had a 67th double-double, but shot under .500 from the field and wasn’t a rebound or assist machine and continues to struggle from beyond the arc.
And now Curry seems to have found himself after being away for a month with an injured ankle. He came off the bench in his first game back and was out of sorts, but wound up with 16 points. Thompson, in his return to the playoffs, scored 19, and Green, who also has been injured lately, added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Then there is another Splash brother in Poole, who produced 30.
For the Nuggets, there appeared to be a Boogie Knight in the first period when Demarcus Cousins spelled The Joker and played exceedingly well when the game was a game. But, in the fourth quarter, he was ejected — no surprise —with a pair of quick technicals. Didn’t matter. The Nuggets were just a push toy.
The Nuggets’ coach may not switch music allegiances, but he certainly will seek to change tactics and a starter before Game 2 in San Fran. His pre-series plan only worked for a short while in Game 1 and won’t succeed in the long haul. Major problem is the Nuggets just aren't in a class with a fully healthy group of Warriors with a starting unit and home-court advantage.
The Nuggets played dead Saturday night. They should be grateful that blowout is done.