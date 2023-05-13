Our Poor Ol’ Dusty Cowtown and Mile High Tent City has reached the big time at the right time in prime time with 6:30 p.m. MDT starts in the wild, wild Western Conference, and Comcast, Stan Kroenke, the NBA and the networks can’t keep the Nuggets off TV and national telecasts (including on ABC Saturday) that don’t last past bedtime.

The Nuggets will not kowtow to the Lakers.

The two confront for an eighth time in the league playoffs and the fourth time in the conference finals.

These are not the Silly Putty Nuggets, and those are not the Showtime Lakers.

The No. 1 seed Nuggets — who defeated the Timberwolves and the Suns and have elevated to more than 60 victories in the regular season and the postseason for only the third season in the franchise’s NBA and ABA history — confront the Lakers, who advanced this far after finishing as the seventh seed and defeating the Wolves in the play-in tournament, then the Grizzlies and the Warriors in the first two rounds.

And the Nuggets finally could become the fifth major professional franchise ever from Denver to get to the championship finals — with the Broncos, the Avalanche, the Rockies and the Rapids before them.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone, from Queens, N.Y., finally has adopted the “Dusty Cowtown in the Rockies’’ Denver designation in his eighth season as a “Colorado Native." He now is aware that the basketball/hockey arena is only 710 yards to the east of downtown’s Larimer Street, which was the center of then-Denver City in 1865, when the dirt road was dusty and dingy and cows roamed without restraint. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association was created right there in 1898, and the first National Western Stock Show opened in a circus tent in 1906. The original Nuggets joined the newly created NBA for the 1949-50 season and rejoined the league in the merger of 1976.

The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships while based in Minnesota, land of a thousand lakes, and Los Angeles, home of the famous McArthur Park Lake and Le Brea Tar Pits, and are tied with the Celtics for titles.

The Nuggets have none. But Malone is hell-bent on a belief in “Title Time.’’

In the opening round, the Nuggets had to overcome Anthony Edwards (31.5 points average in five games, but blanked on the biggest basket) and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the round just completed in Game 6, the Nuggets had to overpower Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who were spectacular before wilting, and Nikola Jokic became Wilt while seven other Nuggets (in an eight-man rotation throughout) took turns spoiling the Suns.

If Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, and rookie Chris Braun continue to be gold nuggets, and the Nuggets protect the rim, protect the three-point arc and protect the extra home game, they will conquer the Lakers.

Here comes LeBron James and Anthony Davis Tuesday night for Game 1.

But the pair have not dominated in dusty Denver in the past.

In his 11-season career, the 30-year-old Davis stunningly has played only a dozen games in Denver, and he has won just four.

Since he came into the league for the 2003-04 season, King James, who will turn 39 Dec. 30, has appeared at The Jar, formerly The Can, for 20 regular-season games and is .500 at 10-10.

Davis has been a no-show with New Orleans and Los Angeles here for eight games because of injuries, load management and, probably, fear of altitude. LeBron mostly is not afraid of heights. He has missed only three in Denver while with Cleveland, Miami, Cleveland again and L.A.

The James-Davis combo eliminated the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in 2020, but all five of those games were contested in The Bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

In the franchises’ first playoff meeting, a miniseries, in 1979 the Nuggets won the first, but lost the next two. The Lakers won four of five in ’85, then three of four in a best of five in ’87. The Nuggets were swept in 2008, then pushed the Lakers to six in ’09 and all the way to seven games in 2012.

Eight is enough. The Nuggets will prevail in Game 7.

It’s about time.