The Nuggets caused a total eclipse of the Suns.

The opening game of the second series Saturday was an occultation, an obscuration and an obliteration. Oh, yes.

In a timeout with 4:54 remaining in the final quarter the Suns gave up after giving in most of the night. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton sat silently on the sideline and endured the end of a beat-down blowout. The Suns’ starters were gassed.

The Suns arrived in Denver Thursday to adjust to the altitude early. But they could not acclimate to the attitude of the Nuggets.

Jamal “Main Man’’ Murray, Aaron “Flair’’ Gordon, Nikola “The Joker’’ Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun had a 122-100 lead with 3:13 left when coach Michael Malone called off the jam and let the others play tag.

So much for the denunciation of the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed nationally and the sobriquet emitting out of Phoenix that the Suns again will win four in a row against “the Chicken McNuggets’’.

Start with Murray, who is all the way back from being the Bubble Blaster. He had 34 points (and was 6 of 10 from beyond the arc) with 9 assists and 6 rebounds. And when the Suns tried to rally in the fourth quarter Jamal made two threes, two twos and two free throws and had a sensational pass to Jokic for an easy layup. The Suns, who had sliced the advantage twice to 10 points, were finished. Everybody talks about Booker and Paul as great guards, but Murray bested each and both together.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing (and) keep proving everyone wrong,’’ Murray said afterward.

Suns coach Monty Williams said of Murray: “Let’s be honest. Some of the shots he hit tonight I don’t think anybody could have stopped.’’

Gordon also was fabulous with 23 points (including 3 of 4 from far out when the Suns, and particularly defender Durant, just left him alone to shoot. He also wound up rebounding six that seemed like 16 and defended Durant. Sure, Durant scored 29, but had 19 shooting early and often, and only 10 the rest of the game and disappeared from sight in the fourth quarter.

Jokic won’t win MVP for a third consecutive year because of voter apathy, praises Murray as the MVP in the series against the Timberwolves. And he was right again at Saturday Night Live because The Joker sat for a couple of long stretches and Murray and Gordon carried the Nuggets to even larger leads.

Nevertheless, Nikola would get 19 boards, 24 points and five assists in what has become a regular routine in the playoffs.

The Nuggets made 16 of 37 three-point attempts, but get this: The five starters were 14 of 28 (50 percent). The number was skewed when the DiNops went in and were 1 of 5 during trash time.

The Suns seemed set to start solidly and grabbed a three-point lead three minutes into the game. The Nuggets then had a 28-22 edge before the Suns closed out the quarter strong for a 32-31 advantage. Then the Nuggets fashioned their most stunning second quarter of the playoffs with 37 points to the Suns’ 19. And they did it without Nokic for half the period.

The Nuggets were up by only two at the 8:42 mark of the second quarter when Durant was reinserted, and he had been freakish, as usual, on offense. It appeared that the Nuggets would be fortunate to stay even until halftime.

Instead, the Nuggets outscored the Suns 27-12 the rest of the way.

The Suns threatened to recover from the 68-51 deficit quickly in the third quarter, but they could not get close enough to shake the Nuggets’ confidence and eventually acted fatigued by the Nuggets’ fast, faster and fastest pace and the rarefied air in Colorado. After all, these are the Suns of the desert.

The of 19,762 filled the arena to the rafters was rapturous, and maybe the seats still will be warm for the Avalanche Sunday night and the rink will be ice cold for the Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

The Nuggets were pure gold in Game 1.