A chase-down block bailed out the Denver Nuggets in the final seconds of Saturday’s 93-91 win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns stripped Nikola Jokic with 6.9 seconds left and passed it ahead to Anthony Edwards.
“At that point it’s just scramble mode,” Barton said, “just trying to find the ball basically.”
Edwards kicked it out wide to D’Angelo Russell, who fed a cutting Malik Beasley around the hoop. Beasley went up for a layup only for Will Barton III to close ground and reject the shot. Edwards snagged the offensive rebound, but Jokic was there to force a miss as the buzzer sounded.
“Obviously, our late-game execution needs to improve — shot selection, turnovers, whatever it may be. I just showed the team that play,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of the block. “Guys could have quit on that. It was a 3-on-1 break. Will Barton didn’t need to get, and the play that he makes on Malik Beasley at the rim saves it. But also, Nikola gets back. He gets a second block on Anthony Edwards. Good teams find a way to win.”
Jokic’s last turnover was his seventh, and the team’s 18th, but he excelled in almost every other facet of the game. Last season’s Most Valuable Player finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, all of which were team-highs.
“I thought Nikola’s defense on Karl-Anthony Towns as a whole tonight was terrific,” Malone said.
Towns finished with 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Beasley led the Timberwolves with 18 points but needed one more bucket to give his team a chance to win, and Barton rejected it.
“We’re a team that’s trying to win a championship,” Barton said. “Championship teams do things like that. You don’t think about it being a three-on-one.”
Malone credited Hyland with keeping the Nuggets in the game. Minnesota led by 14 in the second quarter before the Nuggets closed the first half on a 14-4 run, cutting the deficit to 47-43 at halftime. The Timberwolves maintained a four-point lead after three quarters. Hyland hit a 3 that made it a two-point game midway through the fourth. He finished with eight points and three assists in his most meaningful action of his rookie season.
“Once my name is called, I just want to be ready. I don’t want to be that type of play who’s not ready and then you got to go right back to the end of the bench,” Hyland said. “I’m definitely showing that I always stay ready.”
More playing time could be on the way.
“It’s becoming so obvious. He needs to play every night,” Malone said. “I don’t think we win this game without Bones Hyland. Obviously, Nikola was phenomenal. Monte (Morris), Will’s play at the end, but you have to stay in games sometimes. I thought Bones’ productivity and energy kept us in the game in that first half.”
Morris, who finished with 16 points, and Jokic combined to score Denver’s final eight points in the win. Aaron Gordon (12) and Barton (10) also reached double figures in scoring, but the Nuggets will take a 4-2 record to Memphis for Monday’s game against the Grizzlies thanks to Barton’s block. The play earned the veteran wing the team’s chain that’s awarded to the defensive player of the game.
“Sometimes it’s not the game. Sometimes it’s just a play, so Will Barton is our first two-time winner of the DPOG. He’s pretty excited about it. He’s got a lot of jewelry that already looks like that, so it just kind of adds to his collection. That play he made on Malik Beasley was just fantastic,” Malone said.
“It was a game-changer.”