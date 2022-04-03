Will Barton III started Sunday with a questionable tag and finished with answers to a couple of Michael Malone’s questions in the Nuggets’ 129-118 win over the Lakers.
Barton wasn’t on Saturday’s injury report but showed up Sunday with right knee soreness. With the Nuggets trying to avoid the play-in game, Barton decided to give it a go.
“It was real close,” Barton said, when asked about his availability for Sunday’s game. “But we’ve still got some ground to make up, so I just wanted to give it my best, go out there and compete so we can get these wins and stay out of the play-in.”
With 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a 6-of-8 mark from 3, Barton helped the Nuggets pick up a win that moved them a half game ahead of Utah into fifth place in the Western Conference. With both Utah and seventh-place Minnesota holding the tiebreaker over Denver, the Nuggets still need to win two of their final three games of the regular season to secure a top-six seed in the playoffs.
“It speaks to his toughness, and I thanked him in front of our team, because this time of year, everybody’s a little beat up," Malone said. "Everybody’s a little sore. Can you fight through it? Can you be present for your teammates and help the cause, if you will? And he did that. He wasn’t feeling great like I’m sure a lot of guys aren’t. But he found a way to tough it out. Tough kid from Baltimore. Those 25 points and a couple of big 3s in that second half were really, really impactful.”
🎥 Inside the locker room 🎥We love this squad‼️ pic.twitter.com/8BAjVt9Qak— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 3, 2022
Barton finished second in scoring to only Nikola Jokic, who led the Nuggets with 38 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Aaron Gordon continued his hot streak with 24 points on 9 of 14 from the field, including three made 3s on five attempts. DeMarcus Cousins (14), Davon Reed (10) and Bones Hyland (10) scored in double figures off Denver’s bench.
“We all collectively played really good today,” Jokic said. “But hopefully we’re going to even go a step further and be even better.”
With LeBron James sidelined, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points. He grabbed nine rebounds, dished out eight assists and blocked three shots. Russell Westbrook added 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Carmelo Anthony finished with 17 points against the team that drafted him.
Jokic scored Denver’s first five points but finished the first quarter with five turnovers. Seven Nuggets turnovers helped the Lakers lead by four to start the second. The Nuggets cleaned up the turnovers in the second quarter and led 62-61 at halftime after Barton scored six points in the final eight seconds. He hit a corner 3 before drawing a foul on another triple, hitting all three free throws with .8 seconds until halftime. That got him going, as Barton scored 17 of his points in the second half.
“He was great,” Jokic said. “Especially late, he was really good for us.”
The Lakers scored 42 of their first-half points in the paint. And the offense kept humming early in the third as the hosts regained a five-point lead. Barton helped the Nuggets regain a one-point lead to start the fourth with eight points in a two-minute stretch late in the third. The Nuggets limited the Lakers to 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Barton’s final two 3s and a strong close from Jokic helped the Nuggets finish their road slate with a 25-16 record.
“It felt good. Anything to win the game,” Barton said. “Tonight, it was my shooting. I just try to go out there and compete at a high level and just do anything to win a game.”
Barton anticipated he would be available for Denver’s final three home games of the regular season, a stretch that starts Tuesday against the Spurs.
“Will Barton tonight was fantastic," Malone said. "I didn’t think he was going to play. He was kind of like a game-time decision with his knee. Thank goodness he did.”