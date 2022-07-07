DENVER - The 15-man roster is complete after the Denver Nuggets and forward Vlatko Cancar agreed to a multi-year contract extension Thursday.

The deal is being reported as a three-year extension with a team option for final year of the contract.

Injuries limited Cancar to 15 games last season, hampering the biggest opportunity of his career to date. His 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds last season were career highs. Cancar joined the Nuggets ahead of the 2019-20 season. Denver drafted the 25-year-old with the 49th pick in the 2017 draft. He's largely been used in a reserve role, starting one game each of the last two seasons.

The contract extension leaves the Nuggets with only a two-way contract left to complete the roster.