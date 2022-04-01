DENVER – An 0-for-3 performance in Michael Malone’s pregame emphases cost the Nuggets on Friday at Ball Arena.
Prior to a 136-130 loss to the Timberwolves, Denver’s coach stressed defending the 3-point line, limiting turnovers and controlling the defensive glass.
“Good teams don’t beat themselves. That’s our biggest problem,” Malone said. “We continue to beat ourselves – 18 (turnovers) for 30 points, six for nine in the fourth quarter. You only give up 10 offensive rebounds, which is not a bad number, but they convert that to 17 points. Then, they hit 19 3s. So, you give up the 3. You give up the glass. You give up transition points off your turnovers. You make it hard to beat a team that has a lot of weapons.”
Karl-Anthony Towns topped the Timberwolves with 32 points and nine rebounds. D’Angelo Russell rode a hot start to 24 points. Anthony Edwards scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley added 16 and 15 points, respectively, off the Timberwolves bench.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.
“Maybe we’ve got to play him 48 minutes moving forward,” Malone said. “It’s like the close of the first and third quarter, the start of the second and fourth has not been good lately. We have to find a way to figure that out in terms of being better defensively.”
Jokic played more than 43 minutes with DeMarcus Cousins in foul trouble throughout. The Nuggets lost the four-plus minutes he wasn’t on the court by 10 points.
“Whenever he needs me, I’m going to be there,” Jokic answered when asked if he was ready to play so many minutes.
Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris added 24 and 23 points, respectively, while Bones Hyland (14) and JaMychal Green (12) scored in double figures off the bench.
“Monte hit some big, big 3s late. Aaron was really good throughout,” Malone said. “We had some guys that just, quite honestly, really struggled tonight.”
Towns (13) and Russell (10) combined to score Minnesota’s first 23 points before Edwards became the third Minnesota player to score, giving the Timberwolves a 25-17 lead seven minutes into the game. Cousins hit a 3 in the final seconds of the first quarter, cutting Minnesota’s lead to five to start the second but picked up his third and fourth fouls in the first 90 seconds of the second.
Jokic brought the Nuggets within two midway through the second after back-to-back buckets, as he made his first eight shots. A pair of thunderous dunks from Gordon, including a reverse slam off a lob from Morris, and five straight points from Jeff Green helped the Nuggets close within one late in the second. The Timberwolves scored the final four points of the quarter to take a 70-65 lead to halftime.
A series of turnovers and offensive rebounds helped the Timberwolves stretch the lead to 12 early in the third before Morris started a 9-0 Nuggets run with a 3 and closed it with a reverse layup.
“We know they’ve got a real, real feisty team,” Morris said. “To come out and have turnovers like that against them, they get out in transition, so we knew it was going to be tough.”
Jokic then followed his own miss for a layup that tied it midway through the third. The Nuggets took a one-point lead later in the quarter but trailed by four to start the fourth after Minnesota hit its 12th and 13th 3-pointers in the final minute of the third.
Minnesota used a few more Denver turnovers and a couple of 3s from Edwards to stretch the lead to 15 in the middle of the fourth.
“That’s our strength,” Jokic said of the turnovers. “We are so good that it’s crazy.”
Gordon, Morris and Barton hit late 3s to help Denver close within three in the final 30 seconds, but a couple of Prince free throws and a missed 3 from Hyland helped Minnesota hold on to the win.
“We failed in all three areas,” Malone said. “That’s frustrating. At this stage of the season, there’s no moral victories.”
Denver will play its final road game of the regular season Sunday against the Lakers.