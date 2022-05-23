Someone other than Tim Connelly will be tasked with keeping Nikola Jokic in Denver and directing the future of the Nuggets franchise.
According to multiple reports, Tim Connelly has accepted the Timberwolves’ offer to become their president of basketball operations, the same role he held in Denver for the previous five seasons. The Gazette confirmed those reports Monday afternoon.
The Athletic, which was first with the news alongside ESPN, reported Minnesota’s new ownership group, which includes billionaire Glen Taylor and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, offered Connelly a four-year contract worth $40 million with the potential for ownership equity.
Connelly previously served as the Nuggets' general manager and executive vice president when the franchise drafted Jokic with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft. Jokic committed to signing a super-max extension to stay in Denver after Golden State eliminated the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last month.
With Connelly in the front office, the Nuggets also drafted Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris and Bones Hyland and traded for Aaron Gordon.
General manager Calvin Booth is next in line among the remaining members of the Nuggets’ front office. The NBA draft is a month away.
The Washington Wizards made a run at hiring Connelly in 2019, but he elected to stay for a few more seasons before the Timberwolves lured the respected executive away.