Minnesota is making a run at the leader of the Denver Nuggets’ front office.
Tim Connelly is in “serious talks” to become the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday. The Gazette confirmed Minnesota recently reached out to the Nuggets to request permission to talk to Connelly about the position.
The Athletic’s report stated no agreement has been reached.
Connelly joined the Nuggets in 2013 as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations after Masai Ujiri left for Toronto. He played a role in drafting two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic with the 41st pick of the 2014 draft and was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2017. In 2019, the same year the Washington Wizards made a run at his services, Connelly signed a contract extension with Denver.
The Wizards offered Connelly a shot as an intern in 1996, and he worked his way up through the scouting department to director of player personnel in 10 seasons in Washington. He went to New Orleans and served as the Pelicans’ assistant general manager for three seasons before joining the Nuggets.
The roster Connelly constructed has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, making the Western Conference Finals in 2020. After the Nuggets were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of this season’s playoffs, Connelly was among the Nuggets’ party that traveled to Sombor, Serbia to celebrate Jokic’s second MVP award.
If the Timberwolves lure Connelly from Denver, general manager Calvin Booth would be the highest-ranking executive left in Denver’s front office.