Golden State is going to attack from 3-point range, that much is a given.
This is a team that has the NBA’s most prolific 3-point shooter in Stephen Curry. It’s coached by the most accurate 3-point shooter in NBA history in Steve Kerr. And in the past eight years, the Warriors have finished among the top three teams in 3-pointers all but once.
“We know their 3-point shooting is prolific,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Here’s what you need to know about the deep ball in this series.
Curry still at the top
Stephen Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers seven times since his breakout season in 2012-13. He even led this season with 285 despite missing 18 games.
Curry’s 3,117 career 3-pointers are 144 more than second-place Ray Allen on the NBA’s all-time list. Allen played in 1,300 games, Curry has played in 826 – further illustrating how much he has changed the game.
Curry also leads in playoff 3-pointers with 470 on 1,171 attempts (40.1%).
A foot injury has kept Curry out of action since March 16, but the Nuggets have prepared this week as though they’ll face him.
Molded from Klay
Golden State’s sustained success, particularly from the 3-point line, is because it is so much more than simply Curry wreaking havoc.
Klay Thompson ranks fourth all-time in playoff history with 374 3-pointers. He is also seventh among active players and 18th all-time with 1,912 career 3s.
The Warriors this season are getting 4.5 3-pointers per game from Curry, 3.6 from Thompson and 2.8 from Jordan Poole. All three are also shooting 90 percent or better from the free-throw line.
“You have to defend without fouling,” Malone said. “We can’t foul jump shooters.”
Team defense
For the most part, Nuggets teams have had success defending the 3-point line under Malone.
They were the best in the league in that category in 2018-19 when it came to 3-point percentage defense (33.9%). They were 11th in that category in 2020-21 (36.3) and ninth this season (34.6 when the league average was 35.4).
However, they’ve struggled in that area in the postseason. Last year the Suns swept Denver out of the second round by shooting 42.5% from 3 after Portland stretched the first-round series to six games behind 41.3% shooting from deep.
The year before that the Nuggets and Jazz went seven games in the first round as the Jazz shot 42.1% from 3, though Denver prevailed.
“It can’t be just on the smalls,” Malone said. “Our bigs have to be up at the level. Those guys, the goal is to try to eliminate how many 3s they take, make them play inside the 3. Much easier said than done, obviously, but we did a pretty good job of that during the season.”
Austin Rivers factor
One Nugget who might play a major role in this series is Austin Rivers, who has held opponents under 37% shooting from 3-point range for the past six seasons – including his two in Denver.
Rivers has 13.9 career win shares, according to basketball-reference.com, and 9.1 of those have come on the defensive side of the ball.
“If you look at a lot of clips and film that we’ve watched as a staff recently, Austin had tremendous examples of defending," Malone said. “He actually won defensive player of the game for us twice in our matchups against them. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole present a lot of problems. Austin Rivers is a 10-year vet who’s shown and proven time and time again that he’s willing to go out there and compete and be disciplined in how we try to guard those guys.”
Fight fire with fire
The Warriors don’t hold a monopoly on weaponizing the 3-point line. In fact, 3-point shooting was one of the top indicators of success for the Nuggets this season. In 25 games in which they shot 39.4% or better they went 21-4. When they failed to shoot 30% they were 8-14.
The Nuggets outscored the Warriors 42-30 from 3-point range in a 117-116 victory on Feb. 26. However, they were outscored from deep in two of the other three meetings between the teams and still won two of those three.
For a Nuggets team that ranked 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made and 11th in 2-pointers, it would seem more likely they stick to that balanced formula instead of trying to top the Warriors at their own game.
Of course, if Jamal Murray is back, that changes the equation for Denver.