Playing the right way offensively is starting to pay off for the Denver Nuggets.
Friday’s win over the Hawks produced a season-high 133 points and marked the sixth-straight game the Nuggets surpassed 100 points, the longest stretch of such games this season. Denver went 4-2 in those games, averaged 118.5 points per game and posted the league's fifth-best offensive rating (116.0) in the last six games to get to 15-14 on the season heading into Sunday’s game at Brooklyn. The numbers are nice to see, but there’s no big change in offensive philosophy behind the big numbers, according to coach Michael Malone.
“On the 29 games that we’ve played now, we generate great looks. That’s all we’ve cared about all season long – are we generating good looks, knowing that they would fall, the tide would turn at some point. We would start to make those shots if we stayed disciplined, stayed with it, stayed confident,” Malone said. “I think it’s just continuing to generate the same looks … but now we’re making them. I think the ball is flying. I think the last couple of games our ball movement has made us really hard to guard. That’s the best way to play.”
After starting December with just one game where the team recorded 30 or more assists, the Nuggets have produced five such games in nine games this month. The 33 assists on Dec. 11 against the Spurs was a season-high the team matched on Wednesday against the Wizards before topping that mark Friday with 35 against Atlanta.
“Playing unselfishly,” Bones Hyland said after scoring a new career-high 24 points against Atlanta. “Honestly, when we play like that, I feel as though nobody can beat us.”
That unselfish brand of basketball Malone wants to see has been a seamless fit with star Nikola Jokic’s skill set. The playoff runs and last season’s Most Valuable Player award have provided payoffs from the approach, but playing that way without Jokic on the court hasn’t always been easy. Denver’s bench this season has been inconsistent. Friday, the reserves scored 51 points and recorded 15 of the assists.
“If we’re attacking and we’re playing for one another like that, it’s going to be very hard to slow us down,” Austin Rivers said after scoring 11 points with an assist Friday.
“We just got to continue to be in attack mode. Look to score, look to make plays, but if you don’t have it, move it. As long as that ball is moving like that, we’ll be fine.”
Davon Reed set to return to Denver Nuggets
Davon Reed’s 10-day contract ended just before the Nuggets suffered another injury that allowed for his return.
Reed, a 26-year-old wing, was called up from the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, earlier this month amid a run of injuries to the back court. He returned to Grand Rapids after Monday’s win over Washington but is reportedly headed back to the Nuggets after Markus Howard suffered a knee sprain Wednesday. Howard will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the team announced Friday.
Reed started two of the six games he spent with Denver, averaging 3.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.