DENVER – Christian Braun passed his first two professional tests with some help from his former coaches.
In the preseason, coach Michael Malone challenged his rookies to stay ready for whenever their chance might come to contribute to a deep and talented team with championship aspirations. Braun was first up Friday. When Bruce Brown moved into the starting lineup with Jamal Murray resting, the rookie from Kansas served as the sixth man after Michael Porter Jr. picked up a pair of early fouls. He played 23 minutes, 21 more than he played in the season-opener, and finished with four points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over the Warriors.
“He got an extended run, and he took advantage of it, which I was really proud of,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before Saturday’s game against the Thunder. “Christian’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Friday’s performance appeared to earn Braun more minutes against Oklahoma City. He and Bruce Brown were Malone’s first two substitutes, and Braun put up nine points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and a block in 16-plus minutes on the court. He hit the first 3-pointer of his NBA career in the third quarter off a cross-court assist from Nikola Jokic and finished the night 3 of 4 from deep.
“He’s a rookie who’s grown up pretty quickly in this league. It’s great to see him step in and shoot those shots with confidence,” Malone said after the 122-117 win over the Thunder. “He turned it over once last night against Golden State because he turned down a shot. When he came out, I said ‘Listen, make or miss, you have to take that shot, because it’s a good shot and you work your ass off on that shot every day.’ Tonight, he stepped in and played with great confidence.”
Braun didn’t get much time to play alongside the Nuggets’ star in training camp or the preseason but has picked it up quickly.
“It’s pretty simple,” Braun told The Gazette prior to Saturday’s game.
“I knew coming in that I needed to guard and make the game easier on everybody else (by) playing defense. On offense, throw him the ball and move. That’s all it is.”
Braun’s third 3-pointer gave the Nuggets a two-point lead early in the fourth.
Braun would have a few more points to his name, but he’s struggled to get shots to drop. While he waits, he’s prioritized making an impact elsewhere.
“I knew that offense would take a little longer. It’s a different game in the NBA,” Braun said. “Once that part of the game slows down, it will be great. But I knew that this team was going to need me defensively and it was important that I do what I’m good at.”
His work at Golden State was rewarded with the team’s Defensive Player of the Game chain and the game ball. He embraced his defensive matchup, which had him guarding Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole at different times.
“For that to be my first experience in the league was great,” Braun said. “It was a fun experience for me. I learned a lot throughout the game and then just showing people what I can do was fun.”
The second extended run of his career saw him guard Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for multiple possessions.
Malone cited Braun’s three state championships at Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) and his NCAA title with the Jayhawks last season as experiences that have helped Braun adjust to the professional game.
“This is a guy that played in a lot of big games, and he’s a winner,” Malone said. "
“He’s never afraid. … I think he’s only going to get more and more comfortable the more he plays.”
Braun credited his two previous coaches – Ed Fritz in high school and Bill Self in college – for instilling his selfish approach to the game. It’s worked so far, and he doesn’t plan to change that anytime soon.
“That’s how you play basketball. You don’t play basketball to score or be selfless,” Braun said. “You play the game the right way, and it starts on defense. That’s how I’ve been taught growing up, so that’s how I always play.”
NUGGETS 122, THUNDER 117
What Happened: The Nuggets and Thunder started the second half tied at 55. Denver led by as many as nine in the third quarter, but the Thunder retook the lead early in the fourth before a series of 3-pointers helped the Nuggets hold on for a 2-1 start.
What Went Right: The shooters picked a good night to show out. The Nuggets made 20 of 38 3-pointers led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (6-10), Michael Porter Jr. (5-10) and Christian Braun (3-4). Porter led the Nuggets with 22 points, while Caldwell-Pope added 21.
What Went Wrong: Point-of-attack defense and turnovers continued to trouble the Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 28 points for Oklahoma City, while Josh Giddey added 19. The Thunder scored 21 more points off 18 Nuggets turnovers.
Highlight of the Night: When the Thunder sent a double team toward Nikola Jokic late in the first quarter, Denver’s star spun away from trouble and found an open Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the opposite corner. Caldwell-Pope hit the 3, his fourth of the first quarter, and finished a four-point play. Jokic went on to record the 78th triple-double of his career with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center in NBA history.
On Deck: The Nuggets are back on the road for Monday’s game at Portland.