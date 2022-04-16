DENVER — When athletes know, they know.
And when Nuggets basketball god Nikola Jokic took a seat on the bench in Game 1 Saturday night, wincing at a huge deficit to the Golden State Warriors, the NBA’s best player knew.
This Nuggets postseason is going to be a short dance if Jamal Murray is out for the remainder.
You know it, I know it, the MVP knows it.
Golden State thumped Denver 123-107 at Chase Center in San Francisco.
It’s true that Murray’s rep is going to take a hit in the court of public opinion if he doesn’t give it the old college try in a series that Golden State leads 1-0. Bad take, but that's the world we live in. From the front office to the head coach, the Nuggets have said Murray is welcome to return from a knee injury whenever he's comfy with it.
Translation: Murray is physically able. The final hurdle is in his head, where ACL rehabs can linger much longer than the physical pain.
I’m not about to call out a tough guy like Murray, who, as a rookie, played in all 82 games with a sports hernia. Do you know what it’s like to live 82 days with a sports hernia? Me neither.
But a lifetime of the golf yips sounds like more fun.
Losing to the Warriors is the worst. It’s like losing to a bunch of theater majors, prancing and flexing and emoting all night long. All that’s missing is the makeup. But goodness gracious the Warriors can ball out. Golden State’s talent and togetherness buried the Nuggets under a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and it felt like the hosts could have picked their final score.
"We didn't defend," Will Barton said after.
Joker had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists — a career night for normal people. But he wasn’t the soon-to-be back-to-back MVP who overwhelmed fools with 38 points and 17.5 rebounds over the final stretch of the regular season. He knows. Hate to say it, but Joker had the same look after Game 1 vs. the Phoenix Suns last season. He knew then, too, and the Suns kicked aside the Nuggets in a sweep.
Missing Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who is out with a bad back, is one thing during the regular season. Star players take nights off. Tuesday nights in Detroit are different than Saturdays in San Francisco. On the night Chase Center hosted its first playoff game, the Warriors splashed 16 three-pointers to break in the joint.
What Game 1 really showed is how good Joker has been, how many cracks he’s painted over. After Jokic, the Nuggets have Will Barton and a bunch of guys who’ve never proven it in the playoffs. Aaron Gordon so far has been a $92 million playoff bust. Right about when Jokic glanced at the scoreboard and breathed out a long sigh, Gordon had two points and two rebounds. Come on, dude.
“Aaron Gordon is at his best when he’s attacking,” Malone said, challenging Gordon.
The Warriors are not social distancing against Jokic. They’re not even trying to mask their gameplan against the reignig MVP. On one Nuggets possession in the second quarter, I counted three Warriors within 6 feet of Joker and another two who would be texted for contact tracing.
“They kind of swarm him,” Barton said.
Plus, Jokic took 22 shots before the refs granted him the right to shoot a free throw. Gimme a break. How many MVPs must a Serbian win before he’s given the respect Jokic deserves?
“I think there were sometimes where his jersey was getting pulled out a lot,” Malone said.
But that’s not why the Nuggets lost Game 1. The Nuggets lost Game 1 because the Warriors have better players available. Losing Game 1 is nothing new for the Nuggets in the Joker era. They’ve won three series, lost two, after they lose Game 1. Problem is, Murray was around for those three series wins. Murray was around Saturday, but he was seated over on the bench.
It’s been 369 days since Murray collapsed with a horrible knee injury — against the Warriors, at Chase Center, in April. Remember it’s the playoffs, and asking him to return now is one tall ask.
Nothing that transpired in Game 1 suggested the Nuggets can swing this series upset without Murray. And the Nuggets know it.