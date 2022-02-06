DENVER - The time for the Denver Nuggets to decide what their roster will look like for the rest of the season is rapidly approaching.
The Nuggets sit 29-24 after Sunday’s win over the Nets and will either be six or four games above .500 at Thursday’s trade deadline, depending on Tuesday’s result against the Knicks.
“When you look at everything this team has gone through and who we have gone through this season without, I’m really proud of our group for kind of staying with it and being where we are,” Malone said. “Not pleased, not satisfied, and I hope we can grow and continue to get better.”
The Nuggets figure to get better if Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. can return to the court before the end of the season. Denver’s front office, led by president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, also has an open roster spot to improve the group whether that’s signing DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, converting a player on a two-way contract to a standard deal or adding another player at the trade deadline.
“He’s played well. I’m a fan. One of the reasons that he’s here is because of the relationship that I’ve had, and continue to have, with DeMarcus,” Malone said. “Tim and I will get together. We’ll talk about it and see where we’re at.”
Cousins has contributed as a back-up center when healthy over a couple of 10-day contracts. Denver’s 5-0 when he’s played, and he’s averaged six points and seven rebounds in a Nuggets uniform.
“I would love to be here,” Cousins said after scoring five points and grabbing nine rebounds in 16 minutes Sunday.
“I think it’s a great fit. I think both sides benefit from it. I think I can bring that energy piece to help push this team over the top.”
Nikola Jokic said he had a different perception of Cousins before he was a teammate. Jokic used to consider Cousins a rival and didn’t think of him as a good guy.
“He proved me wrong,” Jokic said.
“I think he can help us.”
If Malone’s rotations are to be trusted, Davon Reed, who gives the Nuggets some size, shooting and defense on the wing, looks to be the leading candidate among the two-way contracts to earn a standard contract that would allow him to participate in a potential playoff run. The Nuggets could also address their needs with a trade before Thursday’s deadline. The Nuggets coach said he likes his group in its current construction but said it is necessary to consider potential upgrades.
“I think you owe it to yourself. Like, it’s not that you’re looking to make moves, but you owe it to yourself, your franchise, your fans,” Malone said.
“If there is (something), we’ll look into doing it. Trades are really hard to pull off. If not, I love the group that we have, and I mean that sincerely.”