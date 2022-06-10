A pair of draft prospects with connections to the Nuggets worked out in Denver on Friday.
Nikola Jovic is yet to meet Nikola Jokic, Denver’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player, though both Serbians played for Mega Basket before entering the draft.
“That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I hope I meet him soon,” Jovic said after his workout Friday.
Projected as a late first-round pick, Jovic shouldn't have to wait too long to meet Serbia’s biggest basketball star.
Arizona’s Christian Koloko has a tighter connection with a member of the Nuggets. Koloko and Zeke Nnaji, who the Nuggets selected 22nd overall in 2020, were both freshman on the 2019-20 Wildcats squad.
“Zeke was probably my best friend our freshman year,” Koloko said, adding he hoped to see Nnaji in Denver before he headed out for more workouts ahead of the June 23 draft.
Both Jovic and Koloko pack plenty of potential into their big frames. At 6-foot-10, the 19-year-old Jovic displayed a feathery shooting stroke. He said his favorite players to watch are Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram.
“I showed a little bit of everything,” Jovic said of his workout. “A little bit of my shot, my passing skills, guard skills, even low-post skills. I think it went OK.”
The 7-foot-1 Koloko enters the draft after developing into one of the NCAA’s premier shot blockers. His 2.76 blocks per game ranked 14th in college basketball last season. He’s also confident he could provide something the Nuggets lack, a rim-protecting big man who can also switch and defend guards.
“Not everybody my size can move the way I move. I feel like I can switch one through five,” Koloko said. “I’m comfortable out there, guarding the perimeter.”
Koloko, who started playing basketball when he was 11, watched as Nnaji went from the star at Arizona to a role player in his first two NBA seasons in Denver. He understands a similar fate could await him as a professional.
“As a rookie, you got to play your role," Koloko said. "I think that’s what Zeke is doing right now. In college, he was the main guy in our team. In the NBA, he’s focusing on playing defense and shooting 3s.”
Jovic first realized another basketball player shared a nearly identical name the night the Nuggets selected Jokic in the second round of the 2014 draft. The self-described late bloomer said he didn’t think much of it at the time, but his growth has created some potential comedic confusion.
“Every workout I do, I’m just blessed," Jovic said. "It’s like a dream come true to me – all of this, especially the Nuggets. Nikola (Jokic) is from the same club I am, so it’s kind of funny.
“All of the Nikola Jokic-Nikola Jovic stuff, that’s kind of funny to me. I’m cool with it.”