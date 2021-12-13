There was no excuse for not knowing what was coming when the Denver Nuggets hosted the Washington Wizards on Monday at Ball Arena.
The meeting was the first with Wes Unseld Jr., a Nuggets assistant for the previous six seasons, serving as the head coach of the Wizards. He’s using many of the same plays under the same name, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said in his pregame media availability.
“I told our players this morning, ‘If there’s any confusion on their play calls, we’re in trouble, because it’s like a mirror image in so many ways,’” Malone said.
Unseld confirmed.
“Hopefully, they can help tell us where to go at times,” he joked pregame.
The Wizards got off to a hot start, winning 10 of their first 13 games. Washington, like Denver, cooled off in recent weeks and took a 15-12 record into Monday’s game.
“They’re going through a tough time right now. He’s the guy to get them through that,” Malone said. “You see so many similarities between how we play and, obviously, how they’re trying to play. That makes sense. Wes was such a big part of what we did here for six years and was so deserving of leading his own team.”
Unseld took a few minutes to catch up with some of his former players. The first-year head coach said he asked Nikola Jokic to take the night off. Jokic declined, complicating Unseld’s return to the arena he called home for the six previous seasons.
“We’ll do what we do. We’re going to have to make adjustments, because, offensively, they’re too good. Nikola’s too good,” Unseld said. “So if he sees the same look possession after possession, it’s probably not going to go well. So we’re going to have to junk it up at times and do different things. I’m sure Mo (Malone) knows most of them.”