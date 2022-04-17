SAN FRANCISCO – If the playoff debut did feel a little different, Bones Hyland wasn’t ready to admit as much.
Prior to Game 1, Hyland doubted he would face the same nerves veteran guard Austin Rivers admitted to dealing with ahead of his playoff debut years ago. Hyland maintained his position, as the Nuggets prepared for Monday’s Game 2.
“It felt like a normal game to me, just with a loud crowd,” Hyland said. “It was a lot of fun for me, but at the same time I wanted to come out with a win so we’ve got to be more locked into the game plan and what we’ve got to do come out with a win.”
Even if it didn’t feel any differently, Nuggets coach Michael Malone thought having the debut in the past could only be considered a positive.
“You can’t replicate that experience, so that’s only going to aid in his development,” Malone said.
Hyland finished his playoff debut with 10 points, six of which came in the final quarter, in just over 17 minutes. He made 4 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 7 attempts from 3-point range with three assists and two rebounds.
“When he attacked the basket, he was good. He put his head down and got to the rim (for) a couple of layups. The quick contested mid-range or pull-up 3s are not the shots that we want, because now you’re speeding up a team that wants to play fast,” Malone said. “In this building, that can be a recipe for disaster. We saw that at times last night, but Bones will bounce back.”
Further complicating the rookie’s debut was Golden State’s decision to seemingly match Hyland’s minutes with Gary Payton II – who doesn’t quite have the same defensive reputation as his dad, who was nicknamed “The Glove” – but still has the ability to take players out of rhythm.
“Strong, physical, great defensive player. Great learning opportunity for Bones,” Malone said. “He’s got to understand that ‘OK, the way to combat that is not to come down and take the first shot available.’ Sometimes get off the ball, run your team, get us into an offense and let the ball find you back. I felt that was one of his issues last night.”
Hyland said it wasn’t a surprise to spend so much time matched up with the Payton and took it as a compliment of sorts that Golden State spent time preparing for him.
“I knew coming into the game, they were trying to take me away. Now I just got to go back, watch film and see how I can make the game easier for myself to go into tomorrow night’s game,” Hyland said. “He’s a great defender, but at the same time, I go out there, I don’t respect nobody. I go out there and just be myself, play my game.”
At his best, Hyland’s game has been a catalyst for a bench unit that’s struggled with consistency over the course of the season. Golden State outscored Denver’s bench 40-33 in Game 1, with 16 of the Warriors’ second-unit points coming from Stephen Curry. Hyland’s production topped Denver’s reserves, but he’ll look to be better in his second playoff game while keeping his mindset the same.
“I’m always made for the bright lights, but at the end of the day, I want to come out the win. I know I could be better, and I know our team could be better moving forward,” Hyland said.
“I think nobody can stay in front of me or stop me, so I just got to go out there and just be Bizzy.”