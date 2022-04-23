DENVER • Slowing Golden State’s hot-shooting guards has been a task of mythical proportions for the Denver Nuggets through three games of their first-round playoff series.
It’s been so tough, Nuggets coach Michael Malone sent an assistant searching for three-headed monsters in lore. He came back with Cerberus, the three-headed dog tasked with guarding the gates that keep the spirits of the dead contained to the underworld.
“They have a three-headed monster that is just averaging 77 points a game right now,” Malone said following Saturday’s practice. “The efficiency in which they’re doing it … is what’s probably more scary than anything.”
Through three Golden State wins, Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 points and making 66.7% of his shots in the process. Malone used Aaron Gordon to defend Poole and liked the results, although the third-year guard had another big night.
“He still made tough shots,” Denver’s coach said. “That’s what they do.”
Stephen Curry’s making 55.3% of his shots and averaging 25.7 points per game. Klay Thompson, at 22 points per game on 50% from the field, has made for an effective and efficient third option against Denver. The Nuggets felt like they did a better job of defending physically and forcing the trio into taking tough shots in Thursday’s Game 3, but all three scored 26 or more points.
“We didn’t have a lot of mental errors on defense how we was having, like messing up switches and things,” Monte Morris said, comparing Games 1 and 2 to Game 3. “I feel like we was all on one accord. We was communicating. It’s not going to be perfect. They’re going to score.”
The Nuggets will look to keep the defensive intensity, while facing elimination in Sunday’s Game 4.
“We kind of changed the pace of the game just (by) being physical,” Morris said. “That showed us something, so if we can come out tomorrow with that same energy and put the pressure on them, I think we’ll be good.”
Curry’s 16-point performance in Game 1, his first game back after dealing with a foot injury, is the lowest output by any member of the monster through three games. The hope is that continued defensive intensity will be enough to force someone else to beat Denver in Game 4.
“If they do, then you tip your cap and you move on,” Malone said.
Bones' burden
The most inexperienced member of the second unit took ownership of the bench’s performance Saturday.
After giving a so-so review of the reserves’ performance in the first two games of the series, Bones Hyland thought he helped the group to a better showing in Game 3.
“When I’ve got that confidence and that energy, as always, it sparks through the whole team,” the rookie said. “That’s something (in) Game 4, I have to bring.”
Leading the second unit is a valuable part of Hyland’s maturation as a player, Malone said, but the coach didn’t feel like his rookie needed to take responsibility for the whole group’s performance.
“When we’re healthy and we’re improved, this experience is only going to help him navigate that much better next year,” Malone said. “That being said, I don’t want a rookie feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders. That’s unfair for Bones Hyland. His responsibility is to go out there, to compete, to push the pace, to make plays for his teammates, to score when he can and to have great game-plan discipline. I don’t want a young man like Bones Hyland putting the weight of the second unit on him. That is a group onus.”
Through the first three playoff games of his career, the rookie is averaging 9 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field and 54% from 3 in 16 minutes per game.
“I’m getting all this experience and taking it all in, but at the same time, I know that I have to play better just to give ourselves a chance,” Hyland said.