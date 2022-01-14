A complete game, the type of game Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone wants to see from Will Barton III, was in the works before Barton’s night ended abruptly.

“A peak Will Barton game is when he is getting seven or eight rebounds and is getting five or six assists. Those are numbers that are readily attainable for him,” Malone said. “He has that kind of versatile talent and ability to impact the game with scoring, playmaking, defense and rebounding. It was terrific having him back in the lineup.”

Barton missed Tuesday’s game against the Clippers due to health and safety protocols. He got a false positive or inconclusive test that prevented him from playing in Los Angeles.

“I knew I didn’t have COVID the whole time,” Barton said. “I had no symptoms.”

He bounced back and put up a team-high 21 points – on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 4-for-6 mark from 3-point range – to go with four rebounds and two assists. His numbers could have gotten closer to Malone’s standard if former teammate Jusuf Nurkic’s knee didn’t get in the way.

“I was just trying to make a play, get to the rim. My defender, (CJ) Elleby, I tried to get into his body,” Barton said. “When he saw me try to get into his body, he backed up, so I lost balance.”

Barton lost the ball, his only turnover of the game, as he tumbled face-first into Nurkic’s knee. He laid motionless on the court for a moment before Denver could call a timeout. The Nuggets’ bench walked to the opposite end of the court to check on Barton.

“It was very scary when somebody gets hit in the head like that,” Malone said. “We took him in the back. The doctor’s cleared him, so he’s OK, thank goodness. That’s more important than anything.”

Barton said he could and would have returned to the game if his teammates needed him and his all-around game to close out a win over the Trail Blazers.

“I would’ve went back in,” Barton said.

“I know I can make plays whether it’s scoring or creating for others. Defense, rebounding, whatever, you know, is needed. I wear a lot of hats. I know what I can do.”

Hyland responds well to meeting with Malone

Amid a rookie-season rut, rookie Bones Hyland got called to his coach’s office.

Malone noticed some concerning trends in recent games. Denver’s coach said what he wanted to hear was Hyland was thinking and point out some things to the team’s only rookie. Not only was Hyland struggling to score and possibly looking to do so too much, but teams had started to single him out on defense.

“Looking at our stats in our last eight games, I know Bones is not a 26% shooter from the field. He’s not a 16% shooter from the 3-point line,” Malone said. “I know he’s a better defender, more capable defender than he’s shown.”

After missing all 10 of his shots, including six from 3-point range, in the previous two games, Hyland bounced back. He hit 6 of his 12 shots and went 5 of 8 from 3. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. The rookie only posted more than seven combined rebounds and assists in one game since early November.

“I was so proud of him,” Malone said. “We met and talked today, and he went out there and did all the things that we talked about, playing basketball not only for himself but for his teammates, getting guys involved, driving and kicking, competing on the defensive end, fighting.”

Nnaji knows expanding game is next step

The Nuggets know what Zeke Nnaji can do.

The second-year forward has already displayed two valuable skills on a consistent basis. The 6-foot-9 forward has showed an ability to switch onto smaller ball-handlers and stretch opposing defenses out to the 3-point line, both valuable skills in the modern NBA. Nnaji’s 47.8% from 3 leads the Nuggets among players taking at least one per game.

The next step is diversifying his offensive game to routinely include more strong and confident finishes around the basket.

“You can tell when you watch Zeke he’s really put so much time into his 3-point shot. He’s shooting it well from the 3, but he’s got to also be able to mix in rolling and finishing around the basket,” Malone said.

“I think lately he’s had some really good examples of not only catching in traffic but finishing in traffic. As a big, you have to be able to do that. Now, the next step for him is when he gets fouled, if he’s that good of a 3-point shooter, he’s got to become much more of a knock-down free throw shooter. He’s not shooting the percentage he should be from the free throw line.”

After putting up 16 points and nine rebounds, Nnaji said he’s been working on adding more muscle to his game.

“I feel like last year I was more floating around on the 3-point line, but this year, I’m playing more inside-out, more of a complete game. I think that’s just coming with more experience and just me studying the game, watching film,” Nnaji said.

“I think that my overall feel for the game and understanding has improved a lot.”