DENVER - Michael Malone hopes to get two injured Nuggets back in the rotation Sunday, though neither Jamal Murray nor Michael Porter Jr. are expected to be available against the Lakers.
Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji were able to participate in portions of practice, the Nuggets coach said, while Murray and Porter did not take part. Malone added the team worked on cleaning up the details of the game but did not go live at any point. As of early Saturday afternoon, Malone and the training staff had not made any decision to give any of the high-minute players a day off Sunday when the Nuggets close the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. The playoff-eliminated Lakers announced LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be among their inactive players.
“If certain players don’t play tomorrow tonight, it’s an opportunity for other guys that may not have played as much lately to go out there and play,” Malone said. “Who knows, it would be great to get Vlatko and Zeke a couple of minutes tomorrow night. You can’t replicate a game action in practice.”
Will Barton III said he was fine with either outcome. Barton’s 2,277 minutes played this season are third to Nikola Jokic (2,476) and Aaron Gordon (2,376). Monte Morris (2,239) is the only other player on the roster to play more than 2,000 minutes.
“Whatever coach wants,” Barton said. “It doesn’t matter to me.”
Cancar missed a few months after a broken bone in his right foot required surgery. He said his first surgery was a little scary, but that appears to be behind him.
“I feel perfect,” Cancar said. “The foot is ok. I played. I did practice. Knock on wood, I feel ready … I think he (Malone) wishes me to play, just a little bit, because it’s been so long. We’ll see how the game goes.”
Nnaji has missed nearly every game since the All-Star break with bilateral knee soreness. Murray was on the practice court after practice formally ended. He engaged in a fun one-on-one session against rookie Bones Hyland, while Porter was spotted receiving some treatment.
Award season
Debates on who deserves Most Valuable Player and the league’s other honors are raging across the NBA. But the Nuggets seem to think Jokic has the award locked up for a second straight year.
Malone said as much after Jokic became the first player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season during Thursday’s win over the Grizzlies. Cancar and Will Barton voiced similar opinions Saturday.
“To me, it is, but that’s for the NBA to decide,” Barton answered when asked if the debate was over. “There’s a lot of great players having a lot of great seasons also, but for me, you know who I’m rolling with.”
“Obviously, playing-wise he’s been better, but just in the locker room, he’s been the same guy all the time,” Cancar said.
“I think he only cares about winning. That’s the reward that he gets. I think because he wants to win every night, that’s why he’s going to be the MVP. I’m 100% sure.”
Barton added he thinks Bones Hyland is deserving of one of the 10 spots on the league’s All-Rookie teams. Hyland, the 26th pick, has developed into the lead guard with Denver’s second unit as a rookie. He’s averaging 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37% from 3. His 129 made 3s are a new franchise record for a rookie, breaking Jamal Murray’s mark.
“He’s a guy that’s been productive on a winning team,” Barton said. “If he played on a team that didn’t have as much talent as us, that wasn’t winning as much as us, his numbers would be even better. I think you have to take that into account.”
Nuggets not picking poison
If the Nuggets have a preference on their first-round opponent, they weren’t tipping their hand Saturday.
“I got confidence against any team. It doesn’t matter," Barton said. "It doesn’t matter what the record was in the regular season. This will be a whole new ballgame, another season. We’ll be ready to play whoever.”
With two days left in the regular season, the Nuggets are set to face either Golden State or Dallas in a first-round series. Denver and Utah have identical 48-33 records with the Jazz sitting in fifth place due to the tiebreaker. Golden State, with games Saturday and Sunday, sits a half-game ahead of a 51-30 Dallas team for third in the Western Conference.
“Whoever plays, we’re going out there to win the game,” Malone said.