A louder voice paired with the historically productive numbers could lead to an even more productive season for Nikola Jokic.
After Jokic posted the first 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound and 500-assist season in NBA history, Nuggets coach Michael Malone, when asked Wednesday how Jokic could improve next season, joked Denver’s star center could put up 2,500 points, 1,300 rebounds and 900 assists next season. Then, Denver’s coach got a bit more serious when talking about leadership.
“He has the respect of everyone in that locker room,” Malone said. “I think if he was willing to just be more vocal in good times – but, more importantly, in bad times – it would be a profound impact.”
Entering his eighth NBA season, Malone said Jokic has mastered the ability to lead by example. Denver’s coach said Jeff Van Gundy taught him the most difficult part of leadership is setting the right example daily, and his reigning Most Valuable Player goes through pregame exercises with playoff intensity while some of his teammates don’t take it so seriously.
“You have to be willing to do the right thing every day," Malone said. "That’s why there’s not many leaders, because doing the right thing every day is hard. Nikola does that.”
That last part, according to the coach, is Jokic not being worried about getting under a teammate’s skin. Malone watched LeBron James go through a similar development, from wanting to be universally liked to realizing the team needed him to hold others accountable, while he was an assistant in Cleveland.
“Once he fully embraces that, I think he could be just so impactful for this group,” Malone said.
But the offseason onus is not exclusively shouldered by Jokic. Malone voiced his desire for an influx of defense on next season’s roster.
“We have to make sure we’re surrounding him with players and pieces that bring out the best in him,” Malone said.
How the Nuggets try to do that will be the work of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and general manager Calvin Booth.
“To have a legitimate top guy, top-three guy in the NBA, and bestow the task of trying to put a (competitive) roster around him … I think it’s an honor,” Booth said.
“Moving forward, we’re just going to do the best we can to put a good team around our best guys. I think everybody knows what that looks like.”
Youth movement
Another recent first-round pick – should Denver keep the 21st selection in the upcoming draft – could play a part in Denver’s plans next season.
With the Nuggets flirting with paying the luxury tax for the first time in Malone and Jokic’s tenure, young players on relatively cheap contracts could be an attractive option as the front office looks to supplement the roster.
“Where we’re going financially, and other teams have been there, you’ve got to start finding a way to look at those guys a little bit more,” Booth said before crediting Malone with giving recent first-round picks Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji plenty of chances to play.
Hyland is in the conversation for all-rookie honors after posting 10.1 points per game and hitting 36.6% from 3 in his first professional season. Nnaji continued his development as a forward capable of stretching the floor to the 3-point line with the ability to switch onto smaller defenders on defense before an injury late in the regular season dropped him from the rotation.
Hyland’s scoring ability and crowd engagement quickly established him as a fan favorite in Denver, but Malone said he challenged the rookie midseason when he noticed teams starting to pick on him defensively. A little more physical strength and a more consistent defensive approach coupled with his offensively ability could have Hyland lead a group of young players around Denver’s core.
“I think he plays the game the same wherever he’s at whether it’s a park in Delaware or at Chase Center playing against Steph Curry,” Booth said. “I think the energy he brings to the game, the confidence and shot-making ability, I think it makes him unique.”
Tempered excitement
Malone’s job figures to get a bit easier with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expecting to be healthy for the start of next season, but Denver’s coach was the latest to take a cautious approach.
“As the season goes along, they’re going to get more and more comfortable,” Malone said. “They’re going to get their rhythm back, their confidence back, and then, they’re going to get back to their old selves. But that’s not going to be the case … when the first game comes around.”
Non-committal on Cousins
Booth, a former NBA post player, understands the physical task opposing teams had trying to guard Denver’s centers at the end of last season. But the general manager was unsure if DeMarcus Cousins would return as Jokic’s backup. Cousins had success against Golden State’s small-ball second unit in the playoffs and could have other suitors offering a better role or more money in free agency.
“He’s definitely a talented guy," Booth said. "We enjoyed having him around. We’ll talk to his representation and see if there’s anything there, but I think he enjoyed his time here.”