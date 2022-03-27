In his most extensive NBA experience as a starter, Monte Morris is also showing he’s a finisher.
Morris, typically the man running the second unit before Jamal Murray’s injury nearly a year ago, came up clutch again Saturday with a late steal and a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
With the Nuggets up two with just over a minute remaining, Oklahoma City ran a high pick-and-roll. Thunder forward Isaiah Roby rolled toward an unguarded basket only for Morris to leave his man in the opposite corner and elevate to tip the pass to Roby. Morris quickly controlled possession. On the opposite end, the Nuggets got the ball to Nikola Jokic on the left block. Jokic, fending off a double team, read the rotations coming from the right side and spotted an open Morris at the top of the key. As he’s done a few times this season, Morris buried a big 3 to put the Nuggets up five with 47 seconds to play.
“Huge turn of events,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame.
Earlier this season, Morris hit a game-winning 3 against the Warriors and another clutch triple against the Kings. He hit another big-time 3 Saturday, which came right after a steal when the Thunder were looking to tie the game, or take the lead with a 3, inside the final two minutes.
Though Morris finished with seven points, well below his season average, his teammates are comfortable looking to him when it counts, even if he isn’t having his best game.
“He’s been like that all year. In the clutch, all year, that’s what he does. He stepped it up,” Aaron Gordon said.
“Even if he might not be having — to him — the best game, down the stretch he’s going to step up and make a big shot.”
Denver duo banged up after battle with Thunder
The Nuggets did not escape Saturday night’s fight with the Thunder unscathed.
JaMychal Green left in the first half with a wrist sprain after he went up for a contested dunk and reaggravated what coach Michael Malone described as a minor injury. Green tried to play on but was unable. He was not on the injury report prior to Saturday’s game but his availability for Monday's game in Charlotte is in question, according to Sunday's injury report.
“We all know JaMychal is one of the tougher guys around, and it just wasn’t responding,” Malone said. ‘I don’t think this is a long-term thing.”
Nikola Jokic joined Green on the list of battered Nuggets but said he was fine after a foul left him bleeding above his right eye.
“It’s good,” Jokic said post-game.
Malone didn’t seem concerned about his star center moving forward. Jokic finished the game and posted his 60th double-double of the season, missing another triple-double by a couple of assists.
“If you’ve seen Nikola’s two older brothers, I think he’s probably been bleeding a lot before, and he’s become probably accustomed to playing through that. It’s really hard to knock Nikola off his game. A bloody eye is not going to take him off it,” Malone said. “Another MVP performance.”
Gordon going to keep shooting
The Nuggets coach has reiterated he believes Aaron Gordon is at his best when he’s playing downhill with an eye on the rim.
While Gordon hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range in a 20-point, nine-rebound performance in the win over the Thunder, Malone still liked the approach.
“Aaron Gordon’s attack mindset (was big), 20 (points) and nine (rebounds),” Malone said.
Though the starting forward’s 3-point percentage has dipped to 31.2%, after a tough stretch leading into Saturday’s game, he plans to continue shooting as long as opponents give him space.
“Basically every day I’m in the gym just trying to fill the holes in my game, make sure that there’s no weaknesses,” Gordon said. “That’s part of it, so I’m going to continue to shoot. If they don’t close out, I’m going to continue to cash (in).”