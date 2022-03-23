Michael Malone’s tenure with the Nuggets has featured unprecedented highs and painful lows through seven seasons, and there’s bound to be a few more.
The Nuggets ownership and front office announced a multi-year contract extension for the third-winningest coach in franchise history. Details of the extension were not released.
“This extension is well deserved for coach Malone and one we are very excited to announce,” Nuggets owner E. Stanley Kroenke said in the team release. “You can easily point to the on-court success that Michael has brought and the improvements the team has made each year under his watch, and you can also point to the selfless, hard-working culture that has developed and grown during his tenure. We look forward to coach Malone continuing on the sidelines as we all work toward our goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Denver.”
So far, the closest the Nuggets have got to the NBA Finals is a trip to the conference finals in 2020. Nikola Jokic, a former second-round pick who’s developed under Malone’s direction, won the franchise’s first NBA Most Valuable Player award last season, but significant injuries to stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have increased the difficulty of bringing a championship to Denver the last two seasons.
Malone has led the Nuggets to a 43-30 record this season, good for sixth in the Western Conference entering Wednesday’s slate. A playoff appearance this season would make four straight for Malone and the Nuggets.
With a contract extension agreed upon, Malone earned a few more opportunities to chase a championship in Denver and become the winningest coach in franchise history.
Morris the mentor and mentee
NBA life comes at players fast, and Monte Morris took an opportunity after Tuesday’s game to look around and realize he’s become a leader and remained a learner this season.
Joining the starting five in place of Jamal Murray, who remains without a firm timetable for return, Morris has studied the intricacies of Murray’s ability to play off of Nikola Jokic in film sessions.
“Those back-door cuts I get, Jamal’s is good at them, just setting them early screens for Jokic, rolling in behind, collapsing the defense, just playing the two-man game and not just being predictable,” Morris said. “I think me and Jokic’s chemistry has definitely grown.”
Morris has also grown as a leader this season. He remembered the guidance Isaiah Thomas offered in 2018-19, during Morris’s breakthrough season. This year, Morris is doing the same for Bones Hyland, who continued a breakout rookie season with 16 points in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers. Hyland is shooting 50.8% from 3 on five attempts per game in March and climbed to second among all rookies in 3-pointers made.
“IT would always give me pointers and bring to the side and things like that. It’s crazy how the world works and the league works. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t in his ear all the time every possession whether it’s good or bad,” Morris said.
“The future’s bright for that kid, and I want to see him reach his highest pinnacle.”
Getting Gordon downhill
Aaron Gordon is showing signs of escaping one of his roughest shooting stretches with the Nuggets, but his ability around the basket has been a constant.
Sometimes a reminder helps.
“When Aaron Gordon is aggressive, man, he’s a different player,” Malone said after Tuesday’s win. “Not that he can’t make a 3, but when he starts settling for 3s, the other guy guarding him is saying ‘Thank you.’ He’s got to have that attack mentality. Put people in the rim.”
Gordon put Clippers forward Robert Covington in the rim in the final three minutes of Tuesday’s game when he grabbed his own miss and elevated for a dunk that put the Nuggets up eight. It was the final contribution of Gordon’s 16-point night. He finished 4-10 inside the arc, 1-3 from 3 and made all five of his free throws.
"Sometimes I just have to get myself going on some tangible-like plays, whether it be like an offensive rebound, or tip-in or a hustle play, or some offensive foul. It doesn't always have to be a three or a jumper or something like that. It can be within the game or the game within the game, and that's kind of what gets me going,” Gordon said. “I just need to understand that I need to be in attack mode, and just play downhill."
He’s 2 for 4 from 3 in Denver’s last two games, but that raised his monthly average to just 17.1%. He’s shot 30.3% in 92 games as a Nugget. His best full season as a 3-point shooter came in 2018-19 when he shot 34.9% for Orlando, though he did make 9 of 15 3s during the Nuggets’ first-round playoff series against Portland last season.