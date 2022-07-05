DENVER • Most members of the Nuggets’ Summer League squad are battling for the final spot on the regular-season roster.
If the Nuggets do not rescind the qualifying offer extended to Vlatko Cancar or make another unexpected roster move, there’s only one two-way spot up for grabs for the 13 Summer League players without a contract for next season. First-round picks Christian Braun and Peyton Watson recently signed guaranteed contracts, while Collin Gillespie took the first of Denver’s two-way contracts. That’s enough of a chance for Matt Mitchell, who played for SIG Strasbourg in France last season after winning Mountain West Player of the Year at San Diego State in 2021.
“Very motivating, I love it. That’s exactly what you want in a situation, is a do-or-die situation like this,” Mitchell said after Tuesday’s practice at Ball Arena.
“You’re looking for who wants it more. That comes day in and day out. For me, I couldn’t ask for anything more than a chance and opportunity to be the last spot.”
Summer League coach Ryan Bowen has liked what he’s seen from Mitchell. When asked for standouts from the day, Bowen named Mitchell and Kellan Grady, who went undrafted after playing at Kentucky last season. The coach later spoke highly of Texas Tech’s Adonis Arms, but said the team is keeping a wide focus when deciding which player will complete the roster.
“We’re just trying to find the best player out there,” Bowen said. “We’ll have to wait and see position-wise. Is that guy a shooter? Is that guy another big? Is it a wing defender?”
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Mitchell thinks he can be all those things.
“He plays just like he looks. He’s big, physical, strong, crashes the glass,” Bowen said.
“He’s got great footwork for as big as he is. You can’t stop him when he’s going downhill toward the basket.”
Mitchell shot 35.4% from 3 over four years at San Diego State but dipped to 27.5% in his first professional season. He said working with Darrell Arthur, now a member of the Nuggets’ front office, has been the highlight of his short time in Denver.
“I’m just trying to show that I can play defense and knock down the 3,” Mitchell said. “I know the Denver Nuggets got Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon and Bones (Hyland) — all these guys that are offensively talented. I think my role coming in, if I’m to play here, is be a defender, a 3-and-D guy to come in and really harass guys while I’m in the game.”
Jamal Murray, other Nuggets participate in practice
Players on the Summer League roster looking to prove they belong with NBA talent had quite the opportunity Tuesday.
Murray participated according to Bowen, as did Hyland and Davon Reed.
“It was great to see Jamal out there, just have him on the court,” Bowen said.
Bowen also said having those players in the gym increased the level of intensity. Mitchell was satisfied with his showing against the star point guard.
“I did get one stop on him. Then, the next one, he got me on a move,” Mitchell said.
“That’s how the game is.”
Murray missed all of last season recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He spent some time with the Canadian national team in recent weeks before returning to Denver.
“He looked great,” Jontay Porter said. “His jumper is amazing as ever, and he’s moving really well, too. Coming from a guy who’s had ACL injuries as well, he looks to be as healthy as ever.”
Porter making another push
Like Murray, Porter took last season off to rehabilitate a knee. The younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said his knee bothered him during the 2020-21 season when he made 11 appearances for the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I took a year off for health reasons just to get my knee right, see if time would do my body justice,” Jontay Porter said. “I feel really good, so I wanted to give it one more go, see how I played. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Collin Gillespie brings winning ways, calming influence to Denver Nuggets' inexperienced Summer League roster
He’s not the only Porter feeling better. Jontay said he and Michael played one-on-one and three-on-three back home in Missouri before Jontay joined the Summer League squad.
“He’s the same Mike I grew to know and love playing with him throughout my childhood,” Jontay said.
“He’s looking a lot better.”