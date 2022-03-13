Labels seem to matter little to Bones Hyland.
In his first professional season, Hyland has played off the ball and more recently established himself as the lead guard in Denver’s second unit. Where he spends the remainder of his NBA career doesn’t seem to matter to him.
“I’m just a hooper. When I go out there, I just hoop. It ain’t no designated spot for me — no one, no two. It doesn’t matter. I just go out there and get the job done,” Hyland said, when asked if he was focusing on his development as a point guard, a shooting guard or some combination of the two positions.
“Just a hooper.”
The rookie hooper scored 17 points in Saturday’s loss to the Raptors and recorded seven assists, which tied a career-high. Entering Monday’s game in Philadelphia, Hyland is averaging 3.6 assists per game in six contests in March. If that trend continues, it would be a full assist higher than any other month of his young professional career.
“He’s playing the right way," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. "He’s trying to play the right way, you know. He’s still a rookie. He’s still trying to figure it out.”
“His pace is so unique in some kind of way that he can make a decision, and he can make other people run with him just by him pushing the ball.”
No Nuggets player should be more pleased with Hyland’s development in terms of reading defenses than JaMychal Green. The veteran forward was on the receiving end of three Hyland assists, all of which finished with dunks.
“I’m starting to find the spots that J-Myke likes,” Hyland said. “When I tell him where to be on the floor, I am just telling him ‘Just put your hand up. I’m going to find you every time.’ We get used to playing with each other. It’s fun playing with J-Myke.”
Hyland, a late addition to this year’s Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend, will enter Monday’s game in Philadelphia averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17-plus minutes per game.
MVP leaders set for key matchup
Nikola Jokic likes to keep his name out of the Most Valuable Player conversation as much as he can, but he’s fine putting the name of his next matchup out there.
The Nuggets will look to break a two-game skid against Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Monday in Philadelphia. It will be the first showdown between Jokic and Embiid since the 2019-20 season.
“He can do everything on the floor,” Jokic said of Embiid. “(He) is controlling the game. (He) is in the conversation for MVP and best player in the league. He’s so dominant. Yes, he’s skilled, but he’s so big and strong that he uses that. He’s a really tough cover for every single team in the NBA.“
Embiid has posted 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game heading into Sunday’s game against Orlando. Philadelphia’s star is also turning it over three times per game and shooting 48.9% from the field, 35.5% from 3 and 81.9% at the free-throw line in 53 games this season. Jokic’s averages through 60 games — 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.4 steals, .8 blocks and 3.8 turnovers — and shooting numbers — 57.1% from the field, 34.9% from 3 and 80.4% from the line — show how tight the race is between the two betting favorites for MVP. Unsurprisingly, that won’t impact Jokic’s approach to Monday’s matchup.
“I think it’s just going to be a normal game for me. He’s a great, great player,” Jokic said. “I like to play with the best in the league and the best in the business, but it’s not going to be nothing special for me. I’m going to prepare myself like every other game.”