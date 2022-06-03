DENVER - Going through executives like sharks cycle through teeth is part of Nuggets’ president Josh Kroenke’s plan.
Kroenke said Friday he realized he wanted to have an internal candidate ready after Masai Ujiri left the Nuggets for a better deal with the Raptors in 2013. Since then, the Nuggets lost Arturas Karnisovas to the Chicago Bulls in 2020 and Tim Connelly to the Timberwolves last month.
“We’ve come out of these situations in the past stronger than we (were) before,” Kroenke said. “I think that’s going to be the case again. “
General manager Calvin Booth is now leading Denver’s front office, though there has been no official change in title or announced extension. That could be changing soon.
“We were actually supposed to sit down this morning," Kroenke said. "He elected to stay down in Miami for some workouts. We’re all communicating. We’re all talking, and I think those guys know where they sit. We’ll have some more announcements and some more information coming in the very near future.”
Booth’s work ethic is what gave Kroenke the confidence that a change in leadership wouldn’t mean a change in the Nuggets’ level of success. Unlike his predecessors, Booth comes with experience as an NBA player.
“Calvin has had the opportunity to learn under the head of the Chicago Bulls and now the head of the Minnesota Timberwolves," Kroenke said. "Calvin has learned under two great guys. I think his playing experience brings a unique background that we haven’t had around here in quite a while."
“He’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty, which is unfortunately why he’s not here today. He’s out scouting. All systems are go on our player personnel side and our front office side. Calvin’s a hard worker. He’s got a great mind, and I think he’s open to suggestions. He’s shown me that he can make ruthless decisions when he needs to.”
The first task for the new face of the front office is the June 23 draft. And the franchise’s biggest priority of the offseason – one coach Michael Malone previously called the most important of his Denver tenure – involves getting Nikola Jokic to sign a super-max extension that would keep him in a Nuggets uniform for the foreseeable future.
“It will be in early July, and that will involve us flying back to Serbia to present a very large contract offer to our two-time MVP,” the Nuggets president said.
Retaining Jokic will be a big part of Kroenke’s other plans for the Nuggets. He committed to paying into the luxury tax for the right roster. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. expecting to be healthy for the upcoming season, a title celebration is also part of Kroenke’s plans for the Nuggets.
“We’re entering a new phase of the organization and this squad in particular, which is it’s championship or bust,” Kroenke said. “This is the first time those words have been uttered around these halls, I think.”
Attempts to Keep Connelly Come up Short
Desperation is hard to match and so was Minnesota’s offer.
After the Timberwolves started to court Connelly, Kroenke said the Nuggets countered with an offer that could’ve kept him in town.
“We made a very competitive offer to Tim,” Kroenke said. “We want to try to keep good people in the building, but sometimes people will put things on the table to an area where you just can’t quite go.”
While the type or amount of equity offered to Connelly remains unknown it has been reported it is bonus-related based on the franchise’s valuation. Kroenke declined to disclose what he understood about that part of the offer, though he did understand the attraction of Minnesota’s hard-to-refuse offer.
“Ultimately, when you go to a stratosphere that some clubs – say, some desperate clubs – are willing to go to, there’s a tier out there that just kind of doesn’t make sense,” Kroenke said.
“The Denver Nuggets are not a startup. We are a well-established, small-market organization with a stated goal of winning the NBA championship with a two-time MVP.”
On the facilities front
The Nuggets are one of the few NBA teams without a standalone practice facility, but that’s another thing that could be changing.
“Plans are in place to build a facility that will not only make Avs (and) Nuggets players, coaches and staff very proud, but the city of Denver proud as well,” Kroenke said.
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment’s redevelopment plans, including the Elitch Gardens property that sits next to Ball Arena, were acknowledged by the Nuggets president, who hoped that a facility upgrade could become a reality.
“There are certain parts of the development that are just going to be slower than others,” Kroenke said. “This would be one area where I would think if we focused on it, we would be able to get that thing moving faster.”