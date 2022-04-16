DENVER • No member of the Denver Nuggets is having more fun preparing for the Golden State Warriors than Markus Howard.
Howard, ineligible for the postseason due to his two-way contract, assumed the role of Golden State star Stephen Curry and his ever-green light on Denver’s scout team this week, while Jamal Murray, working his way back from injury, put on his best Klay Thompson costume.
“We taped a zero on his jersey. He’s loving it, too, because he’s shooting from half court. He’s having the time of his life right now,” Austin Rivers said of Howard. “We’re trying to emulate — I mean, I don’t know how you emulate a Steph Curry or a Klay Thompson. Jamal wore the headband to be Klay. We had a pretty good imitation.”
While Howard gets to relive his college days at Marquette, where he was the nation’s leading scorer as a senior in 2019-20, Rivers will be among the Nuggets with the unenviable responsibility of trying to slow Golden State’s sharpshooters. He earned a shoutout from coach Michael Malone on Wednesday for his work in Denver’s four regular-season matchups with the Warriors, winning the team’s Defensive Player of the Game following two of those meetings. None of those games, however, featured the full-strength Warriors the Nuggets anticipate seeing Saturday for Game 1.
“Austin Rivers is a 10-year vet who’s shown and proven time and time again that he’s willing to go out there and compete and be disciplined in how we try to guard those guys," Malone said. "Austin will be very impactful, but when you’re guarding shooting like that … it can’t be just on the small. Our bigs have to be up at the level. The goal is to try to eliminate how many 3s they take, make them play inside the 3. Much easier said than done, obviously, but we did a pretty good job of that during the season, and you have to defend without fouling. We can’t foul jump shooters.”
Malone added that 21% of Curry’s points against the Nuggets this season came from the free throw line. Rivers seems to understand that even consistently good defense isn’t enough to guarantee success against Golden State’s brightest star.
“I’ve had games where I’ve played great defense on him, and it turned out well," Rivers said. "And I’ve had games where I’ve literally been there and I’ve played great defense, and it’s turned out bad. He’s had 30-, 40-point games. Guys like that, you want to be physical. You want to make it as tough as possible every possession, because anything easy for them, and it’s pretty much two or three points. That’s all you can do. You just go out there, you’ve got to be locked in.”
Nikola Jokic has seen the same thing from the post.
“When you do everything right, there is a chance they are going to score,” Jokic said. “Just be calm, be ready to defend for 24 seconds and have in mind that maybe they’re going to score even if you play good defense.”
Curry led the Warriors with 25.5 points per game this season, while shooting 38% from 3. Thompson was 38.5% from deep to finish second on the team with 20.4 points per game. Jordan Poole (18.5 points, 36.4%) and Andrew Wiggins (17.2 points, 39.3%) also averaged more than 15 points and shot better than 35% from 3.
The eight Warriors shooting better than 35% are not the only thing that presents different challenge than most offenses. While defenders might think that can take a physical or mental break when their man passes the ball, that plays right into Golden State’s game plan. Physicality and communication will be nonnegotiable against Curry, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors.
“They’re more dangerous when they don’t have the ball in their hands,” Rivers said. “That’s a lot different from other teams. A lot of other teams, their best player is most dangerous when they have the ball in their hands and it’s kind of easier to help and lock in. These guys make moves to give up the ball to get the ball back. It’s just a whole different type of mindset. Everybody has to be locked in. It takes a team effort.”