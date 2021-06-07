The Denver Nuggets lost 122-105 to the Phoenix Suns Monday night. 

Game 2 is Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
