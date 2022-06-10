DENVER – Personnel changes have not impacted Michael Malone’s message.
In his postseason exit interview, when Tim Connelly was still Denver’s president of basketball operations, the Nuggets’ coach called this offseason the most important of his seven-season tenure in Denver, citing the need to improve defensively. In his first media availability since Connelly departed for Minnesota and Calvin Booth became the front office’s decision-maker, Malone reiterated that priority, adding that each of the final four teams in this season’s playoffs were among the league’s best defensively. Denver finished 15th in defensive rating.
“We have to find a way to be better,” Malone said following a pre-draft workout. “That’s on me as a coach, but it’s also on adding some pieces that can also help that out.”
Booth will be his new partner in procuring more defensive prowess. It’s the first time the NBA veteran has overseen a front office after starting his post-playing career as an executive in a scouting role in 2012. Malone said he spoke with team president Josh Kroenke to endorse Booth after Connelly’s departure.
“I love my conversations with Calvin right now,” Malone said. “I love his thought process on how we can improve this team.”
Connelly wasn’t the only departure this offseason. Jordi Fernandez was the first assistant named to Mike Brown’s new Sacramento coaching staff. Malone said a replacement, preferably with head-coaching experience and defensive acumen, should be named soon, not that it changes the goals.
“I reached out to all the guys to let them know as much as I love Tim and as much as I love Jordi, it doesn’t change anything about what we’re doing and what our whole focus is on this offseason,” Malone said. “The show must go on.”
With the June 23 draft less than two weeks away and free agency starting soon after, Booth won’t have wait long to put his touch on Denver’s talented roster headlined by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. While Malone admitted he wouldn’t be in the position to coach a championship contender in Denver without Connelly’s work the last nine seasons, Denver’s coach also expressed confidence that Connelly’s replacement could enjoy similar success.
“The fact that Calvin and I already have a relationship allows for this to just kind of be really smooth," Malone said. "I told Josh and Calvin, I’m here to do whatever you guys need – draft, trades, free agency. After seven years, I think I have a pretty good feel for who we are, what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are and how we can address those."
“I’m really comfortable with Calvin, and I’m thrilled for him to have this opportunity. He has earned this opportunity, and I have zero doubt that he will excel in his new position.”