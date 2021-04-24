DENVER — PJ Dozier took little time to adjust to the starting lineup.
Dozier, who made his first career start Saturday in place of injured Will Barton III, hit his first three 3-points of the game, helping the Nuggets beat the Rockets 129-116 at Ball Arena.
Dozier finished the game with a career-high 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting, while Nikola Jokic continued his MVP campaign with 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, with Michael Porter Jr. adding a career-high 39 points.
Dozier will likely become a staple in the starting lineup moving forward, as coach Mike Malone announced before Saturday's game that he doesn't expect Barton “back in uniform in the foreseeable future” after he suffered a strained hamstring Friday at Golden State. The 6-foot-6 guard may not be used to being a starter, but has been averaging 20.9 minutes per game this season and close to 29 minutes since guard Jamal Murray tore his ACL April 12.
The Nuggets looked unfazed without Barton Saturday, shooting 60.2% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. Of course, the last-place Rockets were also down several key players, with only eight total players available.
Still, the Nuggets showed they can be a formidable force in the Western Conference without Barton or Murray — especially when Dozier and Porter have career nights. Denver is now only five games back from first and 2.5 games from third place in the West.
The Nuggets will be back at Ball Arena Monday at 7 p.m. facing the Grizzlies.