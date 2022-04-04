No player in Denver Nuggets history has earned as many Player of the Week awards as Nikola Jokic as of Monday.

After averaging 34.8 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and two steals across four games, Jokic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. The reigning Most Valuable Player made 67.1% of his shots from the field and shot 76.7% at the free throw line. It's the second time he's won the award this season and the 11th of his career, one more than Carmelo Anthony for the most in franchise history.

The Nuggets went 3-1 on the back of Jokic's big week and enter Tuesday's game against San Antonio 47-32.

After a week that boosted his odds to win another MVP award, Jokic heads into the final three games of the regular season averaging 26.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and eight assists per game.