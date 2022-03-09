The Nuggets’ temporary end-of-game tandem took turns putting away the Kings in a 106-100 win Wednesday in Sacramento.
At some point, Denver hopes Jamal Murray will be the one closing tight games alongside Nikola Jokic, but Wednesday, roughly 11 months after Murray suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Morris effectively teamed with last season’s Most Valuable Player in the clutch.
“Obviously, Monte’s his own player. He’s not Jamal, but him and Nikola have the same kind of impact,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We take our time. We get set. We space the floor. We read the defense, and he knows that Nikola is going to garner so much attention, he’s got to keep the defense honest. He’s got to be willing to drive and finish, drive and kick to Austin for a huge 3 tonight late in the game, shoot the little pull-up jumper or if they do come over to help, that little pocket pass to Nikola where he’s just money in that position. I’m really proud of Monte.”
After De’Aaron Fox gave the Kings a one-point lead with under five minutes to play, Morris drove and kicked to Austin Rivers for a 3-pointer. Morris then drew an offensive foul and used a Jokic screen and pass to get free for a mid-range shot that put Denver up four with 3:22 to play.
“It’s a chemistry that I think it’s a great one. I really love playing with him. He’s been really good for us,” Jokic said.
“We are trying to play the right way. I think that’s where the connection starts. I think he doesn’t have an ego. He’s going to do whatever to win the game. I respect that.”
The Kings would again close within a point with three minutes left. Jokic then blocked Fox’s shot and finished a layup through contact on the other end. Morris followed with a defensive rebound before droving for a floater and drawing a foul. His free throw made it a seven-point game with 1:28 left, enough separation to maintain a lead while Fox scored the final five of his 32-point game.
“I thought Monte Morris throughout the game, but especially down the stretch, him and Nikola in that two-man game … Monte made some big, big plays,” Malone said.
Jokic led all scorers with 38 points to go with 18 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. He made 15 of his 24 shots. Morris added 20 points on 8 of 11 from the field and 2-3 from 3 with four rebounds and four assists.
“He’s always been known for his passing, so you put two guys in the two-man game (who) nine times out of 10 make the right read,” Morris said. “We’re both pass-first guys, so it’s easy to play.”
Jokic needed less than five minutes to reach 10 points, and Denver led by three at the end of the first quarter. The bench stretched the lead to eight before Jokic returned to the court in the middle of the second quarter, and Denver led by as many as 18 in the second quarter behind 24 points first-half points from Jokic.
“He set the tone from jump street,” Malone said. “That’s what I liked about tonight.”
The Kings closed within three by the start of the fourth quarter as the Nuggets committed eight of their 20 turnovers in the third. The Kings rookie Davion Mitchell hit an open 3 from the corner in the middle of the fourth to give the Kings their first lead since the first quarter before a Jokic and Morris put the game away.
Will Barton III (ankle sprain), Bones Hyland (knee soreness) and Jeff Green, whose family added a baby daughter on Wednesday, did not play for the Nuggets, while Sacramento was without Domantas Sabonis, who was suspended one game by the NBA.
The Nuggets had a flight to catch postgame, as Denver is scheduled to host Golden State on Thursday, the team’s fourth game in five days. Malone anticipated the team will land in Denver around 3 a.m. Thursday and prepare for the Warriors, who typically like to guard Morris with a little extra length.
“Every team do they different things. Some teams live and die with me shooting 3s, going under, but me and Joker got it kind of down,” Morris said. “We re-screen and just play the game, try to get the best shot possible.”