A buzzer-beating block secured a 110-109 win for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Toronto and one steal just after the final horn started the celebration.
Nikola Jokic snatched the team’s Defensive Player of the Game chain after recording the game-winning block.
“Even before I could announce who won it, he went over and just said ‘I’ll take this.’ He put it on, and the locker room went crazy,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He beat me to it. Obviously, that’s another game-sealing block by Nikola Jokic. Incredible play.”
After Jokic missed two free throws with 12.2 seconds left – his only two misses on 10 attempts from the line – Toronto grabbed the rebound and called timeout. Pascal Siakam, who led the Raptors with 35 points, drove down the middle of the lane and kicked to Fred VanVleet. VanVleet had splashed a 3-pointer from the same spot the possession prior, but missed the go-ahead 3. O.G. Anunoby grabbed an offensive rebound, but Jokic timed the put-back perfectly and swatted the shot.
“Siakam’s gotten whatever he wanted all night. They run the same play. VanVleet gets another good look,” Malone said. “Then, we give up an offensive rebound, but once again, Nikola saves the day.”
The ball deflected off Anunoby and out of bounds with less than a second remaining, sealing Denver’s win over a Toronto squad that entered with an eight-game winning streak. It was Jokic’s third game-winning block of the season after he did the same to Houston on Nov. 6 and Golden State on Dec. 28. He was asked if it’s becoming a staple of his game.
“I wish,” Jokic said. “It was just a good block. Good timing, probably, and he didn’t have time. He needed to throw it up.”
Jokic finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a post-game steal. Jeff Green added 19 points, while Aaron Gordon (13), Bones Hyland (11) and Will Barton III (10) also scored in double figures. Hyland started a second-straight game in place of Monte Morris, who is still in concussion protocols.
“He was really good,” Jokic said. “He made a really big 3 for us. He was playing good. I didn’t feel like it was something new. … It feels normal, so that’s a good thing.”
VanVleet finished 6 of 11 from 3 to add 25 points for the Raptors. Denver finished the game with a 58-41 edge in rebounding and had 28 assists. Turnovers continued to be a problem, as Toronto scored 22 points off 17 giveaways.
Jokic scored 16 straight points for Denver late in the first quarter. He started the second quarter with 18 of the Nuggets’ 31 points, as Denver led by six to start the second. Toronto used four Denver turnovers in a span of five possessions during a 13-0 run in the middle of the second to take an eight-point lead before Bones Hyland snapped the skid with a 3-pointer. Hyland’s second 3 came in the final seconds of the second and cut Toronto’s lead to 57-56 at halftime.
The Raptors held Jokic scoreless in the third and took a three-point advantage to the fourth. After a strong stretch from the bench, Jokic scored five straight for Denver and gave the Nuggets a lead in the middle of the fourth. With the game tied in the final three minutes, Jokic attracted a double team and kicked to Hyland, who nailed his third 3-pointer from a couple of steps beyond the arc. The Nuggets never trailed again.
“When they go, I take that as, you know, a sign they’re not respecting me,” Hyland said. “That’s a shot I’m going to take every time if I’m open. Also, it just shows the level of respect they (are) giving to Jok.”
Barton hit a tough shot to put the Nuggets up four with 28.8 seconds left. VanVleet made it a one-point game with his final 3 before Jokic sealed the game with the swat.
“That’s the biggest play of the game,” Hyland said.
The Nuggets play their final home game before the All-Star break Monday against Orlando.