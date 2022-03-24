DENVER – For as attainable as a win over the Phoenix Suns looked, turnovers made it impossible for the Denver Nuggets in a 140-130 loss to the Suns on Thursday at Ball Arena.
“We fought. We gave ourselves a chance, so I’m proud of the fact we played hard and put ourselves in a position to win, but the turnovers – 17 for 30 points – against the best team in the NBA, you can’t beat yourself and them in the same night,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “It’s just impossible.”
With the Suns up a point midway through the fourth, the Nuggets turned it over three times, including two offensive fouls, as the Suns stretched the lead to eight in the course of a minute. Six of Denver’s turnovers came in the fourth quarter, leading to 12 of Phoenix’s 36 points in the final period. Malone also cited 10 times the Nuggets fouled Suns shooters.
Bones Hyland, who scored 23 points off the Nuggets bench, said the Suns are the best team he’s seen as a rookie, but Phoenix isn’t invincible.
“They’re not a team that’s unbeatable. We can beat them. We could’ve beat them tonight. It just takes all of us. It takes a high level of execution, low turnovers – that was a big part of the game tonight,” Hyland said. “We had a lot of turnovers that caused points on their end. We fouled jump shooters so many times tonight. I had one. Some of my other teammates had one, too. Stuff like that, that’s something we can control. If we would’ve cut back on some of that stuff, we would’ve put ourselves in great position to win the game.”
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals but committed eight of the team’s turnovers.
“It was an offensive foul. It was a bad pass. It was just they stole the ball from me,” Jokic said. “There’s one time the ball slipped out of my hand, so it was a little bit of everything.”
Aaron Gordon added 21 points on 10 of 16 shooting, while Will Barton (17), Monte Morris (15), Jeff Green (11) and DeMarcus Cousins (10) also reached double figures for Denver.
Devin Booker led all scorers with 49 points, 15 of which came from 17 attempted free throws. Mikal Bridges added 22 points for Phoenix, while Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton scored 17 and 16, respectively.
“They have a really good team. They have really good role players. They have really good … they kind of have everything they need for their system. They’re doing a great job,” Jokic said.
“Everybody is playing for each other.”
Hyland scored Denver’s final 10 points of the first quarter, and the Nuggets and Suns started the second quarter tied at 31. Booker scored 17 of his points, making 5 of his first 7 shots, in the opening quarter.
“We let him get going with some real lack of discipline at times. He’s a great player,” Malone said.
“We were running out to the 3-point line like he wasn’t a shooter.”
Hyland hit consecutive 3s to break Jamal Murray’s franchise record for made 3s by a rookie before Will Barton followed with another triple, giving the Nuggets a nine-point lead in the middle of the second quarter. Denver settled for a 68-66 lead at halftime thanks to Jeff Green’s 3 with 2.1 seconds left.
Gordon scored 10 of his points in the third quarter, and Hyland gave the Nuggets a two-point lead to start the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper just before the buzzer.
Mikal Bridges gave the Suns a lead with a corner 3 nearly in the first four minutes of the fourth, and Phoenix stretched the lead to eight with 4:29 to play after another Bridges 3 after the series of turnovers.
“To beat that team, you have to play almost perfect basketball,” Malone said. “We did it for stretches tonight, but down the stretch, they showed why they’re the best team in the NBA.”
The Nuggets will go from the team with the best record in the NBA to one of the worst when they host Oklahoma City on Saturday.